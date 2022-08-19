 Man's body found floating in Abiquiu Lake, deputies say - Albuquerque Journal

Man’s body found floating in Abiquiu Lake, deputies say

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities say a fisherman found a man’s body on the west side of Abiquiu Lake on Thursday morning.

Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said deputies were called to the lake around 11:30 a.m. after the discovery.

He said the man has not been identified and it is unclear how he died. Aguilar said the body has been sent to the office of the medical investigator in Albuquerque.

“Investigation is still ongoing and has been classified as a homicide until evidence suggest otherwise,” the agency posted on Facebook.

