 Portales woman fatally struck by elderly driver while getting mail - Albuquerque Journal

Portales woman fatally struck by elderly driver while getting mail

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities said an 88-year-old struck his neighbor with his flatbed trailer, killing her, as she got her mail Thursday afternoon near Portales.

New Mexico State Police officer Ray Wilson said Virginia Poe, 82, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash which was investigated by the New Mexico State Police,” he said.

Wilson said Poe was checking her mail at her home in the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road, when her neighbor, who is 82, stopped to talk with her.

He said that, after the conversation, the man pulled his truck with a flatbed trailer attached onto Poe’s property to make a U-turn.

“As he was entering the roadway the trailer struck Mrs. Poe, who was still standing near her mailbox,” Wilson said. “Emergency Medical Services were called, and Mrs. Poe was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.”

