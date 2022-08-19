 BCSO searching Bosque for suspect in stabbing, fire south of Bridge - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO searching Bosque for suspect in stabbing, fire south of Bridge

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies are asking the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly stabbed a person before lighting a fire Friday morning in the Bosque in Southwest Albuquerque.

A man who allegedly stabbed a person and started a fire in the Bosque south of Bridge Friday morning. (BCSO)

“This is believed to be a random act of violence,” the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter. “Use extreme caution if you see this suspect and call 911 immediately.”

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

She shared a photo of the alleged suspect, but said he is believed to have changed clothes “and is now wearing khaki shorts, red shoes, and no shirt.”

Fuller said deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a stabbing along the Bosque trail near Second and Woodward SW, between Rio Bravo and Bridge. She said the man fled the area on a scooter and a fire was started nearby shortly after.

“Witnesses described the suspect who lit the fire as the same suspect from the stabbing,” Fuller said.

She said the area south of Bridge to Rio Bravo is closed as deputies search for the man.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call dispatch at 505-798-7000. Please contact dispatch immediately if you see this suspect.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO searching Bosque for suspect in stabbing, fire south of Bridge

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Roosevelt County woman, 82, fatally hit by neighbor's pickup
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police say an ... New Mexico State Police say an elderly woman in Roosevelt County has died after she was hit by a vehicle driven by an elderly ...
2
BCSO searching Bosque for suspect in stabbing, fire south ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are asking the public's help ... Deputies are asking the public's help in finding a man who allegedly stabbed a person before lighting a fire Friday morning in the Bosque ...
3
Portales woman fatally struck by elderly driver while getting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities said an 88-year-old struck his ... Authorities said an 88-year-old struck his neighbor with his flatbed trailer, killing her, as she got her mail Thursday afternoon near Portales. New Mexico ...
4
Man's body found floating in Abiquiu Lake, deputies say
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a fisherman found a ... Authorities say a fisherman found a man's body on the west side of Abiquiu Lake on Thursday morning. Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Maj. Lorenzo ...
5
Fast work helps save cat with a leaky gut
ABQnews Seeker
Despite severe contamination, doc's fast work ... Despite severe contamination, doc's fast work helped support her immune system
6
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for ... Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released ...
7
APS' continuing issues with HVAC cause health concerns
ABQnews Seeker
District says it has 385 open ... District says it has 385 open work orders related to air-conditioning
8
NM reporter's rally ejection ignites controversy over press access
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti campaign claims journalist's publication is ... Ronchetti campaign claims journalist's publication is a left-wing advocacy company
9
Nonprofit helping vets expands to a new location
ABQnews Seeker
Heroes Walk Among Us aims to ... Heroes Walk Among Us aims to get veterans back on their feet