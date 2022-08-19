 Taos Abstract Artist Collective debuts inaugural exhibition

Taos Abstract Artist Collective debuts inaugural exhibition

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Light Rings,” Susan Pasquarelli, Taos, 2020, watercolor, 12×12 inches. (Courtesy of the Taos Abstract Artist Collective)

Long a nexus for westward-bound artists, Taos unleashes its share of abstract, expansive thinkers.

From the geometric forms of Indigenous art, to the Taos Society of Artists, the Taos Moderns and the Transcendentalists, this small mountain town has long served as a refuge for creative combustion.

Artist and Pratt Institute Professor Lauren Smith moved here from New York at the precipice of the 2020 pandemic shutdown. Finding no groups for artists working in abstraction, Smith and fellow abstractionists Aleya Hoerlein and Kari Bell launched the then-virtual Taos Abstract Artist Collective after many online conversations.

“Taos is a more representational market, Smith acknowledged. “We needed community, so we started communicating.”

The group will show its first exhibition from Sept. 2-10 at the Stables Gallery at the Taos Center for the Arts. Visitors will see more than 50 works, including paintings, drawings, fiber arts, sculpture, digital art, conceptual installation and printmaking. The artists come from Taos and northern New Mexico.

“We have about 65 artists participating,” Smith said. “Beyond that, we have between 40 and 50 artists who are interested in participating.”

The group is a diverse blend of new artists and long-time abstractionists.

Smith had launched large-scale exhibitions in New York, so she was a natural organizer.

“I was curious about who was doing this work,” she said.

The group is launching virtual artist talks and will schedule studio visits. They want to produce one group show annually, as well as a smaller, curated exhibition in the spring.

Their first meeting lured about 30 artists, Smith said.

“They all said thank you for bringing us out of our studios. There’s that feeling of solidarity and wonder.”

The Taos Abstract Artist Collective Inaugural Exhibition
WHEN: Sept. 2-10

4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, opening reception

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, closing reception

WHERE: Stables Gallery, Taos Center for the Arts, 133 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos

CONTACT: taosabstractartistcollective.com

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Taos Abstract Artist Collective debuts inaugural exhibition

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Exhibition looks at works inspired by the vistas of ...
Arts
'New Beginnings: An American Story of ... 'New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West' showcases 127 works created from the late 1800-1900s at the Harwood Museum ...
2
The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abrig'd) hits Albuquerque Little ...
Arts
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ... 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig'd)' returns to the Albuquerque Little Theatre at 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW.
3
Taos Abstract Artist Collective debuts inaugural exhibition
Arts
The group will show its first ... The group will show its first exhibition from Sept. 2-10 at the Stables Gallery at the Taos Center for the Arts.
4
IPCC to host panel discussion on 'PIVOT'
ABQnews Seeker
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) ... The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is hosting a hybrid panel discussion for co-curators and artists included in the 'PIVOT: Skateboard Deck Art 'exhibit, ...
5
Hunting for the truth: Podcast tells of the unintended ...
Arts
'Missed Fortune' begins on Apple Podcast ... 'Missed Fortune' begins on Apple Podcast on Monday, Aug. 15.
6
There are many options for keeping hummingbirds happy
Arts
The first on my list of ... The first on my list of tried and true attractions will be Agastache. I know it as licorice mint hyssop.
7
Albuquerque author releases next two volumes in fantasy adventure ...
Arts
The first three chapter books in ... The first three chapter books in the adventure series are 'The Dragon Flyers,' 'The Dragon Flyers: City of Dragons' and 'The Dragon Flyers: Land ...
8
Fake pregnancy takes a surreal turn in lonely woman's ...
Arts
This is a debut you won't ... This is a debut you won't want to miss.
9
Montana museum is dedicated to the life and art ...
Arts
Charles Marion Russell produced more than ... Charles Marion Russell produced more than 4,000 pieces of art, and one of the larger collections of his works is housed at the C.M. ...