Guild Cinema screening short film inspired by ’90s horror classics

Ryan Rox has always been drawn to powerful storytelling.

With that, Rox has also had a love for the horror genre.

When the writing process began for “Quiet Hours,” Rox knew he would incorporate both of his passions.

Throw in down time during the pandemic and the project came to fruition quickly.

“I had made my first film, ‘Crawl,’ in Las Cruces,” Rox says. “During the middle of filming, I decided to write ‘Quiet Hours.’ ”

“Quiet Hours” is a queer horror short film inspired by ’90s horror classics, such as “Scream” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The film has already received the Bronze Award for Best New Mexico Short in the 2022 Albuquerque Mindfield Film Festival’s bimonthly March-April competition.

The short film will screen at the Guild Cinema at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

“Preceding the film, I will screen a teaser trailer of my upcoming third short film, 2022 Plaza Classic Film Festival Official Selection, ‘That Tingling Sensation,’ ” Rox says.

After the film, there will be a Q&A with producer/writer/director Rox and other special guests from the cast and crew.

Rox says filming took place in Las Cruces for a few days in August 2021.

“We almost stopped filming on Aug. 30 when my boss called me to tell me her husband had a heart attack,” Rox says. “I had to make the decision of I was going to keep going or if I was going to break down. It was a lot to handle.”

Ultimately, the project shut down until October when the final day of filming took place.

“We had to raise funds again to finish the film,” Rox says. “I had to book the location again.”

Rox has screened his features at the Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. The screening at the Guild Cinema is one he’s looking forward to.

“I really love that these independent movie theaters are around for filmmakers like me,” Rox says. “These are my kind of theaters because they are taking a chance on independent filmmakers.”

Rox’s love for film began at a young age. After high school, he worked in the radio industry.

Then acting came into the picture.

“I had been on smaller sets and I thought to myself that I could do this,” Rox says. “I could make a film. The pandemic was really a time when I could sit down and plan.”