 Visit Las Cruces wants artist(s) to create visitor center mural

Visit Las Cruces puts out a call for artist(s) to create visitor center mural

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

(Courtesy of Visit Las Cruces)

Las Cruces is a diverse area.

This is part of the criteria the Las Cruces Visitor Center is looking for in a mural that will be put on its building at 336 S. Main St. in Las Cruces.

“This mural will allow the public to engage with art while creating opportunities that promote our city as a desired travel destination,” said Rochelle Miller-Hernandez, Visit Las Cruces director. “One of the main objectives of the project is to create art that inspires tourism while highlighting all the things that make Las Cruces such an extraordinary city.”

Visit Las Cruces is looking for an artist or artist group to submit proposals for the design and installation of a permanent exterior mural.

According to Miller-Hernandez, the work needs to be a vibrant, memorable, welcoming concept that is reflective of our diverse culture. Interactive murals that allow the public to engage with the art and present photo opportunities are strongly encouraged.

Miller-Hernandez said the artists should be aware of Las Cruces’ location, which is north of the U.S.-Mexico border – on the homeland of the Manso people and the Piro-Manso-Tiwa community.

The facade east-facing with approximately 800 square feet of surface area is where a mural will be placed for Visit Las Cruces. (Courtesy of Visit Las Cruces)

The city and Doña Ana County are home to a multicultural, borderland community with strong bonds to its vibrant Hispanic/Latinx heritage and culture, she said.

The city is the second largest in the state, home to New Mexico State University and is in a region with deep ties to agriculture and the expanse of public land that surrounds it.

The building is the location of Visit Las Cruces offices and is frequented by visitors, newly relocated individuals and community members. The mural will be located on the east-facing, north wall of the visitor center.

The chosen artwork will be: site specific, culturally appropriate, and prominently include the text “Las Cruces.”

The total budget for this project is $40,000 and includes all costs associated with the mural.

Only online submissions will be considered and are due by Sept. 12. Additional details on building specifications, costs covered and/or to submit your proposal, visit callforentry.org.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Visit Las Cruces puts out a call for artist(s) to create visitor center mural

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Exhibition looks at works inspired by the vistas of ...
Arts
'New Beginnings: An American Story of ... 'New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West' showcases 127 works created from the late 1800-1900s at the Harwood Museum ...
2
The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abrig'd) hits Albuquerque Little ...
Arts
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ... 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig'd)' returns to the Albuquerque Little Theatre at 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW.
3
Taos Abstract Artist Collective debuts inaugural exhibition
Arts
The group will show its first ... The group will show its first exhibition from Sept. 2-10 at the Stables Gallery at the Taos Center for the Arts.
4
Guild Cinema screening short film inspired by '90s horror ...
Arts
'Quiet Hours' will screen at the ... 'Quiet Hours' will screen at the Guild Cinema at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
5
Pulling out weeds by the root key to keeping ...
Arts
Bindweed and common purslane spotting in ... Bindweed and common purslane spotting in ABQ backyard
6
Visit Las Cruces puts out a call for artist(s) ...
Arts
Visit Las Cruces is looking for ... Visit Las Cruces is looking for an artist or artist group to submit proposals for the design and installation of a permanent exterior mural.
7
IPCC to host panel discussion on 'PIVOT'
ABQnews Seeker
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) ... The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is hosting a hybrid panel discussion for co-curators and artists included in the 'PIVOT: Skateboard Deck Art 'exhibit, ...
8
Fake pregnancy takes a surreal turn in lonely woman's ...
Arts
This is a debut you won't ... This is a debut you won't want to miss.
9
Montana museum is dedicated to the life and art ...
Arts
Charles Marion Russell produced more than ... Charles Marion Russell produced more than 4,000 pieces of art, and one of the larger collections of his works is housed at the C.M. ...