Visit Las Cruces puts out a call for artist(s) to create visitor center mural

Las Cruces is a diverse area.

This is part of the criteria the Las Cruces Visitor Center is looking for in a mural that will be put on its building at 336 S. Main St. in Las Cruces.

“This mural will allow the public to engage with art while creating opportunities that promote our city as a desired travel destination,” said Rochelle Miller-Hernandez, Visit Las Cruces director. “One of the main objectives of the project is to create art that inspires tourism while highlighting all the things that make Las Cruces such an extraordinary city.”

Visit Las Cruces is looking for an artist or artist group to submit proposals for the design and installation of a permanent exterior mural.

According to Miller-Hernandez, the work needs to be a vibrant, memorable, welcoming concept that is reflective of our diverse culture. Interactive murals that allow the public to engage with the art and present photo opportunities are strongly encouraged.

Miller-Hernandez said the artists should be aware of Las Cruces’ location, which is north of the U.S.-Mexico border – on the homeland of the Manso people and the Piro-Manso-Tiwa community.

The city and Doña Ana County are home to a multicultural, borderland community with strong bonds to its vibrant Hispanic/Latinx heritage and culture, she said.

The city is the second largest in the state, home to New Mexico State University and is in a region with deep ties to agriculture and the expanse of public land that surrounds it.

The building is the location of Visit Las Cruces offices and is frequented by visitors, newly relocated individuals and community members. The mural will be located on the east-facing, north wall of the visitor center.

The chosen artwork will be: site specific, culturally appropriate, and prominently include the text “Las Cruces.”

The total budget for this project is $40,000 and includes all costs associated with the mural.

Only online submissions will be considered and are due by Sept. 12. Additional details on building specifications, costs covered and/or to submit your proposal, visit callforentry.org.