Homeless are the experts on improving the system

This is in response to the Albuquerque Journal’s request to propose alternatives to the closure of Coronado Park. The community petition to pause the closure of the park names one such, alternative: sanctioned, well-managed encampments. Others include increasing the amount of affordable housing, ramping up case management services, creating small, specialized shelters, and identifying parking lots where people who sleep in their cars can safely park. But the point of the petition was that the most powerful solutions will emerge by engaging with people experiencing homelessness themselves, and this requires respecting the people at Coronado Park as members of our community. The people who are currently experiencing homelessness are the experts on how our current homeless response system functions. An effort needs to be made to provide equitable access to them to provide feedback on what is working in the system and where we are failing.

Imagine you have been living in your home for years. You are working on finding a better place to live and a better job but you have been unsuccessful. One day your landlord knocks on your door and says you have to leave your home or everything you own will be thrown away. They don’t tell you when you have to be gone by and offer no guidance on where you can move. That experience would leave most of us terrified and anxious about our future. This is what the people who live in Coronado park are going through.

Councilor (Brook) Bassan says that her decision to reverse course on sanctioned encampments was prompted by a strong community response opposing them. Three-hundred-twenty-two people signed our petition in less than a week. To say that “Albuquerque isn’t ready for sanctioned encampments…” is simply not true.

We call for Mayor (Tim) Keller to veto the moratorium and proceed with the original plan to develop encampments in different quadrants of the city, and why not start with Coronado Park? During the outreach conducted by the city numerous residents in the park stated they would agree to following all of the rules of a sanctioned encampment. This would be a form of harm reduction to both the housed and unhoused. In addition, many sanctioned encampments incorporate self-governance. We believe this would suit the people at Coronado Park very well. Despite the dominate narrative criminalizing them, we can testify that there are leaders in Coronado Park who look out for each other and have profound insights to bring to the table to determine the pathway ahead to end homelessness.

Ironically, the problems that people cite to oppose sanctioned encampments would be addressed by developing them. Unhealthy and unsafe practices would decrease, but the “not in my back yard” mindset is getting in the way. This is an example of how when we institutionalize practices that validate our worst tendencies to see others as “less than” we end up acting in ways that are not in the interest of anybody.

Tony Watkins is the program director for homeless assistance with the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. Alexandra Paisano is the director of NMCEH’s Albuquerque Coordinated Entry System