 Homeless are the experts on improving the system - Albuquerque Journal

Homeless are the experts on improving the system

By Tony Watkins And Alexandra Paisano / New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness

This is in response to the Albuquerque Journal’s request to propose alternatives to the closure of Coronado Park. The community petition to pause the closure of the park names one such, alternative: sanctioned, well-managed encampments. Others include increasing the amount of affordable housing, ramping up case management services, creating small, specialized shelters, and identifying parking lots where people who sleep in their cars can safely park. But the point of the petition was that the most powerful solutions will emerge by engaging with people experiencing homelessness themselves, and this requires respecting the people at Coronado Park as members of our community. The people who are currently experiencing homelessness are the experts on how our current homeless response system functions. An effort needs to be made to provide equitable access to them to provide feedback on what is working in the system and where we are failing.

Imagine you have been living in your home for years. You are working on finding a better place to live and a better job but you have been unsuccessful. One day your landlord knocks on your door and says you have to leave your home or everything you own will be thrown away. They don’t tell you when you have to be gone by and offer no guidance on where you can move. That experience would leave most of us terrified and anxious about our future. This is what the people who live in Coronado park are going through.

Councilor (Brook) Bassan says that her decision to reverse course on sanctioned encampments was prompted by a strong community response opposing them. Three-hundred-twenty-two people signed our petition in less than a week. To say that “Albuquerque isn’t ready for sanctioned encampments…” is simply not true.

We call for Mayor (Tim) Keller to veto the moratorium and proceed with the original plan to develop encampments in different quadrants of the city, and why not start with Coronado Park? During the outreach conducted by the city numerous residents in the park stated they would agree to following all of the rules of a sanctioned encampment. This would be a form of harm reduction to both the housed and unhoused. In addition, many sanctioned encampments incorporate self-governance. We believe this would suit the people at Coronado Park very well. Despite the dominate narrative criminalizing them, we can testify that there are leaders in Coronado Park who look out for each other and have profound insights to bring to the table to determine the pathway ahead to end homelessness.

Ironically, the problems that people cite to oppose sanctioned encampments would be addressed by developing them. Unhealthy and unsafe practices would decrease, but the “not in my back yard” mindset is getting in the way. This is an example of how when we institutionalize practices that validate our worst tendencies to see others as “less than” we end up acting in ways that are not in the interest of anybody.

Tony Watkins is the program director for homeless assistance with the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. Alexandra Paisano is the director of NMCEH’s Albuquerque Coordinated Entry System

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Homeless are the experts on improving the system

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Charter school goes remote after 2 weeks of classes
ABQnews Seeker
Decision was made after 28, or ... Decision was made after 28, or 3%, of students and staff were deemed infectious from COVID over a 14-day period
2
Appeal targets first approved safe outdoor space
ABQnews Seeker
Neighborhood association alleges the city did ... Neighborhood association alleges the city did not follow procedure
3
'It is important to know why'
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ Muslim community is looking for ... ABQ Muslim community is looking for answers
4
'They're behind, perpetually': APS battles absenteeism
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 43% of students considered chronically ... Nearly 43% of students considered chronically absent last school year
5
Caja del Rio is teeming with wide open spaces ...
Arts
Covering more than 104,000 acres, Caja ... Covering more than 104,000 acres, Caja del Rio is rife with history.
6
Man Ray muse takes center stage in biography
Arts
Her name was Alice Prin, but ... Her name was Alice Prin, but she was better known in the bohemian world of 1920s Paris as Kiki de Montparnasse
7
Exhibition looks at works inspired by the vistas of ...
Arts
'New Beginnings: An American Story of ... 'New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West' showcases 127 works created from the late 1800-1900s at the Harwood Museum ...
8
The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abrig'd) hits Albuquerque Little ...
Arts
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ... 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig'd)' returns to the Albuquerque Little Theatre at 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW.
9
Taos Abstract Artist Collective debuts inaugural exhibition
Arts
The group will show its first ... The group will show its first exhibition from Sept. 2-10 at the Stables Gallery at the Taos Center for the Arts.