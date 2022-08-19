Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords to campaign for Lujan Grisham

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign will get a boost this weekend from former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Giffords, who barely survived a 2011 assassination attempt and was forced to step down from her Arizona congressional seat, has emerged as a leading advocate for stricter gun control laws nationwide.

Since leaving office, she has lobbied New Mexico lawmakers to approve bills aimed at keeping guns away from domestic abusers and requiring background checks on the sale of firearms at gun shows and in private transactions.

On Sunday, Giffords will join Lujan Grisham for a phone bank kick-off event in Santa Fe.

The Democratic governor has signed into law several gun control bills since taking office in 2019, including expanded background check requirements and a measure allowing firearms to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Lujan Grisham’s campaign also received a $2,500 contribution from Gifford’s political committee in 2020.

Meanwhile, Giffords’ trip to Santa Fe will make her the latest high-profile out-of-state figure to get involved in New Mexico political races this year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Carlsbad last weekend to stump for Lujan Grisham’s primary opponent in the race for governor, Republican Mark Ronchetti.

In addition, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, will attend a private event in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque next week in support of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., who is seeking reelection in a district reshaped last year by state lawmakers.