 Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords to campaign for Lujan Grisham - Albuquerque Journal

Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords to campaign for Lujan Grisham

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona is shown speaking during a rally in favor of gun safety legislation on the House steps in this October 2017 file photo. Giffords will take part in a campaign event for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday in Santa Fe. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign will get a boost this weekend from former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Giffords, who barely survived a 2011 assassination attempt and was forced to step down from her Arizona congressional seat, has emerged as a leading advocate for stricter gun control laws nationwide.

Since leaving office, she has lobbied New Mexico lawmakers to approve bills aimed at keeping guns away from domestic abusers and requiring background checks on the sale of firearms at gun shows and in private transactions.

On Sunday, Giffords will join Lujan Grisham for a phone bank kick-off event in Santa Fe.

The Democratic governor has signed into law several gun control bills since taking office in 2019, including expanded background check requirements and a measure allowing firearms to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Lujan Grisham’s campaign also received a $2,500 contribution from Gifford’s political committee in 2020.

Meanwhile, Giffords’ trip to Santa Fe will make her the latest high-profile out-of-state figure to get involved in New Mexico political races this year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Carlsbad last weekend to stump for Lujan Grisham’s primary opponent in the race for governor, Republican Mark Ronchetti.

In addition, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, will attend a private event in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque next week in support of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., who is seeking reelection in a district reshaped last year by state lawmakers.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords to campaign for Lujan Grisham

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BCSO searching bosque for suspect in stabbing, fire south ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are asking the public's help ... Deputies are asking the public's help in finding a man who allegedly stabbed a person before lighting a fire Friday morning in the bosque ...
2
Teachers union declares impasse as APS board tables changes
ABQnews Seeker
Decision jeopardizes previously approved raises and ... Decision jeopardizes previously approved raises and district-union trust
3
Portales woman fatally struck by elderly driver while getting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities said an 88-year-old struck his ... Authorities said an 88-year-old struck his neighbor with his flatbed trailer, killing her, as she got her mail Thursday afternoon near Portales. New Mexico ...
4
Man's body found floating in Abiquiu Lake, deputies say
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a fisherman found a ... Authorities say a fisherman found a man's body on the west side of Abiquiu Lake on Thursday morning. Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Maj. Lorenzo ...
5
Former nonprofit treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement
ABQnews Seeker
Michelle Luna sentenced to probation, ordered ... Michelle Luna sentenced to probation, ordered to pay restitution to West Central Community Development Group
6
APS' continuing issues with HVAC cause health concerns
ABQnews Seeker
District says it has 385 open ... District says it has 385 open work orders related to air-conditioning
7
Lawmakers turn budget focus to preventing child abuse
ABQnews Seeker
Fewer children in New Mexico are ... Fewer children in New Mexico are receiving services
8
NM reporter's rally ejection ignites controversy over press access
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti campaign claims journalist's publication is ... Ronchetti campaign claims journalist's publication is a left-wing advocacy company
9
Santa Fe lawyer ordered to appear in Georgia probe
ABQnews Seeker
John Eastman subpoenaed by grand jury ... John Eastman subpoenaed by grand jury investigating 2020 election interference
10
Forest Service reseeding burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
More than 180,000 acres have suffered ... More than 180,000 acres have suffered damage