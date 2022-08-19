 Tech-transfer slowly rebounding at Rainforest Innovations - Albuquerque Journal

Tech-transfer slowly rebounding at Rainforest Innovations

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Rainforest Innovations’ fiscal year 2022 technology-transfer achievements clearly reflect today’s post-pandemic trends, with entrepreneurial interest by UNM faculty and investor pursuit of university inventions on the upswing again, but still noticeably below previous years.

The latest annual metrics for FY 2022, which ended June 30, show UNM-related startup formation and invention disclosures by university researchers slowly rebounding.

Investors formed eight new companies to take UNM technologies to market this past year. That’s up from four in 2020 and six in 2021. But it’s still well below the annual average of nearly a dozen startups between 2016 and 2019.

And new licensing agreements for investors to commercialize UNM technology remains depressed, with only 41 licenses signed last year, down from 53 in 2019.

Likewise, faculty invention disclosures have climbed somewhat, from 81 in 2021 to 94 this past year. That’s critical, because those disclosures provide the needed pipeline of new technologies for Rainforest Innovations to seek patents, which they then license to entrepreneurs to take to market.

But disclosures remain well below the prepandemic average of 115 faculty inventions per year between 2016 and 2020.

And that, in turn, has led to much fewer patents filed by Rainforest Innovations, reflecting three years of steady decline since 2019.

“Patent applications mirror activity with faculty disclosure rates,” said Rainforest Innovations President and CEO Lisa Kuuttila. “If that goes down, patent work goes down.”

Still, with disclosure rates up a bit, and startup formation gradually rising again, tech-transfer activity is on the rebound, Kuuttila said.

“We’re not at prepandemic levels, but things are getting better,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot more activity from investors and entrepreneurs looking at our technology portfolio. We’re fielding a lot of new inquiries now, with one or two calls every week.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Tech-transfer slowly rebounding at Rainforest Innovations
1
Tech-transfer slowly rebounding at Rainforest Innovations
ABQnews Seeker
Rainforest Innovations' fiscal year 2022 technology-transfer ... Rainforest Innovations' fiscal year 2022 technology-transfer achievements clearly reflect today's post-pandemic trends, with entrepreneurial interest by UNM faculty and investor pursuit of university inventions ...
2
Flooding possible across southern NM this weekend
ABQnews Seeker
The National Weather Service is warning ... The National Weather Service is warning that heavy monsoon rains across southern New Mexico could lead to widespread flooding this weekend. Scott Overpeck, a ...
3
Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords to campaign for Lujan Grisham
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign will get a boost this weekend from former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. Giffords, who barely survived a 2011 assassination ...
4
Innovate ABQ still rebounding from pandemic
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's innovation district is still navigating ... Albuquerque's innovation district is still navigating through the aftermath of the global pand ...
5
Street Food Institute breaks ground on new 'home' in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Elizabeth Bibiano, owner of vegan New ... Elizabeth Bibiano, owner of vegan New Mexican restaurant Vegos can't say enough about her time ...
6
Game Commission officially repeals stream access rule
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico State Game Commission ... The New Mexico State Game Commission on Friday officially overturned a controversial rule that had allowed for private landowners to close off nonnavigable waterways ...
7
Resale shop goes from hobby to main gig for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meet Jasmine Baillio, owner of What ... Meet Jasmine Baillio, owner of What Goes Around
8
APD investigating homicide in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide ... Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in the south Valley. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the incident happened in the ...
9
Roosevelt County woman, 82, fatally hit by neighbor's pickup
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police say an ... New Mexico State Police say an elderly woman in Roosevelt County has died after she was hit by a vehicle driven by an elderly ...
My News
Most Read