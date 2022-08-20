Editorial: NMAA needs to clarify when bullying plays role in transfers

The New Mexico Activities Association’s denial of a hardship petition from a Metro-area high school football player who changed schools due to alleged bullying, a decision a judge has since overturned, raises multiple questions.

The NMAA — governing body for eligibility in New Mexico high school sports and other interscholastic activities — has the latitude to grant exceptions to a rule that makes most transfer students ineligible to participate in activities for 180 school days after they officially change schools.

The transfer/residency requirement “is implemented as a means to discourage recruitment and reduce the opportunity for undue influence,” according to the NMAA’s eligibility bylaws.

Without a bona fide physical relocation, an athlete almost always has to sit out an ensuing varsity season.

In individual cases, the NMAA Hardship Review Committee “may, at its discretion and upon such terms and conditions as it may impose, waive or modify the Transfer Rules (Section VI) when, in its opinion, enforcement of the rule would create an undue hardship upon the student.”

The NMAA has to be judicious about granting hardship exceptions to the transfer rule lest it find itself inundated with requests based on dubious circumstances. But that’s also why a clear explanation of its rulings can go a long way to avoiding conflicts that wind up in court.

As it stands, the NMAA appears to be contradicting itself in its handling of a high school junior who transferred from Cibola High School to Hope Christian with the hope of playing varsity football this fall.

The student’s parents filed an emergency application this month seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent what the complaint describes as “unlawful conduct” by the NMAA in preventing him from competing for the Huskies’ varsity football team.

According to the complaint: The student-athlete was at Cibola for the 2021-22 school year. The parents allege he was subject to “various instances of bullying, harassment and antagonistic behavior,” which led to physical altercations with another student.

In early July, the family requested a hardship waiver from the NMAA in order to avoid him being declared ineligible to play for the Huskies.

On July 25, according to the complaint, the NMAA responded to that request and sent a letter to Hope athletic director Jim Murphy that declared the athlete ineligible to participate in varsity football, adding that he could compete only at a sub-varsity level this fall.

However, the family says their son was deemed eligible to compete at a varsity level in “all other sports” except football.

The parents believe their son being relegated to the junior varsity in football “hinders his opportunity to obtain exposure from collegiate teams around the country.”

“The summary decision of ineligibility … for varsity athletic participation in the sport of football made by the NMAA appears to be arbitrary and capricious,” and denies the student the right to due process, the complaint alleges.

According to the family’s attorney, a judge on Thursday granted the injunction permanently, allowing the student to play.

NMAA should have strong transfer rules, and those rules should be applied consistently. It’s also important that it has discretion to factor in unique circumstances in its transfer rule hardship cases.

This case makes clear that NMAA should let parents know whether bullying qualifies — or exactly how far any type of harassment must go to qualify — for a hardship waiver. That’s only fair to young athletes as they weigh their options and often face tough choices.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.