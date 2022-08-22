 Four ways to tackle the Colorado River Basin water crisis - Albuquerque Journal

Four ways to tackle the Colorado River Basin water crisis

By Ron Burke / President and CEO, Alliance for Water Efficiency and Mary ann dickinson / past president and ceo, AWE

All eyes are on the Colorado River Basin (CRB), where the 23rd consecutive year of drought, fueled by climate change, has accelerated the basin’s water crisis, with the federal government recently calling for a dramatic 17% to 33% cut in water usage over the next year. Quite simply, demand for water within the CRB exceeds what the basin can sustainably provide.

While some have called for supply-side investments like desalinization and piping water from the Midwest, the fastest and least expensive ways to restore the CRB’s water balance are by using existing water supplies more efficiently, which can also lower water bills, reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, and protect rivers and lakes.

Cities, farmers and businesses have already made significant progress, but additional improvement is within reach, especially with state and federal assistance. Here are four strategies that can relatively quickly scale-up proven water efficiency tools to save water.

1. State adoption of high-efficiency plumbing codes

Thirteen states require that plumbing products sold in-state meet high-efficiency specifications, like those set by the WaterSense program. Such products are widely available, and the water savings can be significant. Yet, among the CRB states, only California, Colorado and Nevada have codes more stringent than the 26-year-old federal standards for toilets, urinals and showerheads.

2. Fix leaking water distribution systems

U.S. EPA estimated public water systems lose 16% of their treated water, on average, primarily due to leaking distribution and service pipes. Many local water agencies have water-loss programs, but state policies are needed to ensure and support local action. Four of the seven CRB states have some type of water loss requirement, with room for improvement, while New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming currently have no water loss control policies.

3. Stop watering nonessential turf grass

Outdoor water use accounts for at least 50% of municipal water use in the CRB, with up to 50% of that wasted. The CRB cannot afford to use its dwindling supply of water to grow ornamental, high water-use grass. While some cities have banned turf in certain locations, another effective approach is to provide financial incentives for property owners to voluntarily replace turf – aka, “Cash for Grass” – with water-efficient plants, mulch and hardscaping.

4. Increase state and federal funding for urban and agriculture water efficiency

Most local governments receive little state or federal funding for water efficiency. The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) increased the amount, but it remains small compared to the need. Congress can help by passing the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act, which includes $90 million/year for water efficiency.

At the state level, California has funded water efficiency for years, and it’s encouraging to see Arizona, Colorado and Utah approve significant funding this year. Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming are lagging.

CRB water availability has decreased substantially because of climate change, but the policies designed to maintain a balance between supply and demand have not kept up. A sustainable long-term plan requires a coordinated suite of local, state and federal strategies to reduce water demand commensurate with what the CRB can realistically supply given the new normal of hotter, drier weather.

Home » From the newspaper » Four ways to tackle the Colorado River Basin water crisis

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Inquiring minds asked: A speed round of road Q&As
ABQnews Seeker
You asked; city and state experts ... You asked; city and state experts answered
2
UNM dental technology could shake up industry
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ startup to market magnetic anti-bacterial ... ABQ startup to market magnetic anti-bacterial toothpaste, toothbrush
3
USS Albuquerque 'sails' once more into city
ABQnews Seeker
Los Angeles class submarine completed 21 ... Los Angeles class submarine completed 21 deployments, sailed in every ocean
4
Back on campus
ABQnews Seeker
Returning UNM students excited 'to see ... Returning UNM students excited 'to see this many faces'
5
Sports Speak Up! Zimmerly father-son duo gets credit for ...
Featured Sports
AN INTERESTING Journal article regarding Ladera ... AN INTERESTING Journal article regarding Ladera Golf Course. I remember watching Bill Harvey play basketball for the Lobos some 40 years ago before he ...
6
Teens are targets of 'sextortion,' FBI warns
Columnists
The FBI and a national parents' ... The FBI and a national parents' group are warning of an alarming rise in sextortion cases in w ...
7
Editorial: NM Supreme Court ruling does little to help ...
Editorials
At a time when confidence in ... At a time when confidence in our criminal justice system nationally is cratering, it's disappo ...
8
COVID-19 treatments and medications
Columnists
Sources: Who's at high risk for ... Sources: Who's at high risk for serious COVID-19? https://combatcovid.hhs.gov/i-have-covid-19/ ...
9
Traffic fatality data show urgent action is needed
From the newspaper
We need to increase enforcement of ... We need to increase enforcement of life-saving traffic safety laws