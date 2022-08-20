United hopes dry spell in the high desert ends Saturday

Could a visit from first-year USL Championship club Monterey Bay FC be just what the doctor ordered for New Mexico United?

Not necessarily.

United will try to break a three-match home skid and jump-start its attack when Monterey Bay makes its first appearance at Isotopes Park on Saturday night. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in central California on July 2.

At that time, MBFC was buried in last place in the Western Conference and near the bottom of the USLC pack in both goals scored and goals conceded. Times have changed.

Monterey Bay still scores infrequently (28 goals in 23 matches), but its defense has recently become a force. With Antony Siaha taking over in net, MBFC has allowed just one goal in seven matches since July 2 and posted a 5-1-1 record to climb to within five points of the playoff line.

The run of tight defense does not seem to bode well for United (10-6-9), which is trying to battle its way out of a scoring funk. New Mexico is 0-3-1 in its last four matches with all three losses coming at home. Memphis 901 FC handed NMU a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday, and coach Zach Prince’s team has netted just one goal over its last three home appearances.

Recent trends aside, Prince is confident his club can break through against Monterey Bay (9-12-2).

“They scored almost right away (second minute) when we played them the first time,” Prince said. “After that, we were able to create openings and expose them a number of times. I’m confident we can do it again. Then it just comes down to capitalizing on opportunities. We have to be focused in those moments.”

United has taken an aggressive approach recently, pressing on the offensive end and forcing opponents to spend lengthy stretches playing defense. But the pressure has produced few goals, and with it occasional giveaways have allowed foes to attack a spread-out NMU defense in transition.

Still, history suggests United can reverse its fortunes. NMU scored just one goal during a 0-3-2 stretch from April 16 to May 14, then bounced back with five straight wins.

“We’ve been through this before,” Prince said. “I think we have to address our decision-making and eliminate the silly mistakes we’ve been making and that will be a big piece in us getting back on track. Saturday is an opportunity. We’re looking forward to playing Monterey Bay.”

MURPHY OUT: MBFC will be without a key cog Saturday as midfielder James Murphy serves a one-game suspension for card accumulation. Murphy leads Monterey Bay in chances created, passes, key passes and tackles won.

AUGUST WOES: United is one of several Western Conference contenders that have struggled recently, which could set up a scramble for playoff positioning in the coming weeks. Colorado Springs (0-3-3 in its last six matches), El Paso (0-4-1 in its last five), Las Vegas (0-2-3 in its last five) and LA Galaxy II (0-3-2 in its last five) all rank among the top eight in the standings. None of them has won since July 23.

GAME DAY: MONTEREY BAY FC at NEW MEXICO UNITED

Saturday, 7 p.m., espn+, 101.7 FM, Estrella TV

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Monterey Bay (9-12-2): Since playing to a 1-1 draw with New Mexico on July 2, Monterey Bay has gone 5-1-1 and climbed from the USL Championship Western Conference basement to the verge of playoff contention. One lineup change coincides with the turnaround: Antony Siaha has started at goalkeeper over MBFC’s last seven matches. Siaha, who was signed by the club in May, has made 18 saves and allowed just one goal since taking over as the starter. In 16 matches prior to Siaha’s initial start, Monterey Bay conceded 38 goals. The club has not scored much (28 goals), and midfielder Chase Boone leads the way with six tallies. Boone scored MBFC’s lone goal in its draw with New Mexico.

New Mexico (10-6-9): United’s attack has lacked a finishing touch during its three-game home losing streak. Despite sending a barrage of balls deep into opponents’ territory, NMU has been unable to turn many toward the net and has scored just one goal over its last three appearances at Isotopes Park. One player who appears close to a breakthrough is forward Amando Moreno, who made his first start Wednesday since returning from ACL surgery. Moreno steadily drew defenders his way and used his quickness to create openings in 58 minutes of action. Newly re-signed forward Kevaughn Frater was active in his 2022 debut, with six duels won and an interception in 63 minutes played.

NOTEWORTHY: United defender Will Seymore was briefly hospitalized after suffering a head injury late in Wednesday’s match against Memphis. Seymore said via Twitter that he was feeling better late Thursday: “I’m doing OK. Thank you for the wishes, will be back out there with my team soon!” … Midfielder Justin Portillo, who suffered a concussion Aug. 3 vs. Miami, returned to action Wednesday after missing one match.