Court lets Hope Christian transfer Clayton play

An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted a permanent injunction against the New Mexico Activities Association, clearing the path for a football player at Hope Christian to compete at the varsity level.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Victor S. Lopez’s decision will allow junior Robert Clayton to be in uniform for the Huskies in their 2022 season opener on Saturday against visiting McCurdy.

Clayton transferred from Cibola to Hope after the 2021-22 school year, citing repeated incidents where he was alleged to have been bullied.

“He was physically being accosted on a regular basis,” said Santa Fe attorney Jerry Archuleta, who represented Clayton at Thursday’s hearing in Albuquerque.

The player’s parents had applied with the NMAA for their son to be eligible to play football for Hope this fall. Unless students move into a new district, most transfer students are ineligible to participate in varsity sports for a season.

The NMAA declined the parents’ request for a hardship waiver, according to a complaint, adding that the NMAA said he would be eligible only to compete at the junior varsity level this season.

Thursday’s injunction prevents the NMAA from enforcing its ruling.

Hope Christian coach Fernando Salinas said Clayton is expected to be in uniform on Saturday.

The NMAA has the option to appeal, although it was not immediately known if it would do so.

“The NMAA will continue to defend in court its decision to enforce bylaws established by its member schools,” NMAA executive director Sally Marquez said in a text message to the Journal.