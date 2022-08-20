 Court lets Hope Christian transfer Clayton play - Albuquerque Journal

Court lets Hope Christian transfer Clayton play

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted a permanent injunction against the New Mexico Activities Association, clearing the path for a football player at Hope Christian to compete at the varsity level.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Victor S. Lopez’s decision will allow junior Robert Clayton to be in uniform for the Huskies in their 2022 season opener on Saturday against visiting McCurdy.

Clayton transferred from Cibola to Hope after the 2021-22 school year, citing repeated incidents where he was alleged to have been bullied.

“He was physically being accosted on a regular basis,” said Santa Fe attorney Jerry Archuleta, who represented Clayton at Thursday’s hearing in Albuquerque.

The player’s parents had applied with the NMAA for their son to be eligible to play football for Hope this fall. Unless students move into a new district, most transfer students are ineligible to participate in varsity sports for a season.

The NMAA declined the parents’ request for a hardship waiver, according to a complaint, adding that the NMAA said he would be eligible only to compete at the junior varsity level this season.

Thursday’s injunction prevents the NMAA from enforcing its ruling.

Hope Christian coach Fernando Salinas said Clayton is expected to be in uniform on Saturday.

The NMAA has the option to appeal, although it was not immediately known if it would do so.

“The NMAA will continue to defend in court its decision to enforce bylaws established by its member schools,” NMAA executive director Sally Marquez said in a text message to the Journal.

Home » From the newspaper » Court lets Hope Christian transfer Clayton play

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Court lets Hope Christian transfer Clayton play
Featured Sports
An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted ... An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted a permanent injunction against the New Mexico Activities As ...
2
Cibola's Chavez regains eligiblity, will play next week
Featured Sports
Aden Chavez has officially been declared ... Aden Chavez has officially been declared eligible and will return as Cibola High School's quarterback in Week 2, the Journal confirmed Friday afternoon. Chavez, ...
3
Prep football roundup: Valley blanks Bernalillo; West Mesa, Academy ...
Featured Sports
Billy Cobos couldn't have scripted a ... Billy Cobos couldn't have scripted a much better beginning to his tenure as Valley head football coach. Behind a physical running game and an ...
4
Seven times Thymes: Sandia back scores 7 touchdowns in ...
Featured Sports
Opening night of the 2022 prep ... Opening night of the 2022 prep football season at Wilson Stadium belonged to the Sandia Matadors. More specifically, it belonged to Malachi Thymes. Sandia's ...
5
Soccer: No. 6 Rutgers tops Lobos 1-0 in hard-fought ...
College
Although Thursday was the season opener ... Although Thursday was the season opener for New Mexico soccer, the intensity on the field was akin to a postseason match as the Lobos ...
6
Former Lobo Perez joins NNMC women's hoops staff
ABQnews Seeker
Former Lobo Chris Perez has been ... Former Lobo Chris Perez has been hired by fellow former Lobo JR Giddens as an assistant women's basketball coach at NNMC.
7
Lobo football: Receiver Hall showing his old form as ...
College
Trae Hall's biggest play as a ... Trae Hall's biggest play as a wide receiver for the University of New Mexico came on his final snap ...
8
Ladera Golf Course is a swingin' place to be ...
Featured Sports
About seven years ago, a friend, ... About seven years ago, a friend, Joe McDermott, told Bill Harvey that he should leave Arroyo del Oso ...
9
Rick Wright: Recruiters can find Chavez in NM too
Featured Sports
I read my colleague James Yodice's ... I read my colleague James Yodice's recent story about quarterback Aden Chavez's return to Cibola from Florida