Wage hike brings more applicants to MDC

Bernalillo County reports seeing an uptick in applicants to its Metropolitan Detention Center since increasing correctional officer salaries 13% across the board in mid-July.

Tia Bland, a county spokeswoman, said there are 15 cadets in the current class and “that is a higher number than in the past.”

In June, the jail’s chief told the Journal a recent class had four cadets.

However, the correctional officer vacancy rate is at 53% – a slight increase over what it was earlier this summer when the administration twice had to call a state of emergency to force officers to work overtime.

New Mexico Counties reports that MDC has 238 vacant positions. The jail has an average population of 1,367 over the past 30 days and its average length of stay is 172 days.

Understaffing at the facility has been a persistent and burgeoning problem over the past year, leading to inmates being locked down for days at a time without access to phones or showers. Public defenders no longer visit the facility due to the dangers of entering an understaffed pod and instead are meeting with their clients remotely or occasionally at the public defender’s office.

In June, the County Commission approved an order mandating the county hit benchmarks for how many officers it needs to gain every six months.

Despite the recent uptick in interest, Joseph Trujeque, the president of the union for the jail’s correctional officers, said he expects it will take about six months for the effects of the raises to be felt. He said the academy for returning or lateral officers is four weeks long and 10 weeks long for new hires.

“Staffing really is the same at this point,” Trujeque told the Journal. “We’re still dealing with the same – almost on the cusp of declaring an emergency every weekend – until those people get up and going.”

Bland said the county is also launching a “wide-reaching advertising campaign promoting current incentives and pay increases for MDC correctional officers” and hosting a rapid hire event on Aug. 31 at the South Valley Multipurpose Center. She said the next cadet class starts Sept. 19.

Matthew Chavez, who leads the public defenders office in the 2nd Judicial District in Albuquerque, said he’s also hopeful about salary increases helping the situation at the jail but in the meantime the shortage is dire and is affecting everything.

“They can’t get incarcerated defendants to the courthouse for trial, for hearings, and so it’s really stifled the court’s ability to return to in-person hearings in the District Court,” Chavez said. “It’s really interfered with our ability to be with our clients. Nothing substitutes for an in-person visit with your client, when you’re talking about the most important case of their life.”

While correctional officers at MDC have gotten raises, those at the Juvenile Detention Facility have not.

Bland said starting pay is $15.62 per hour and “pay increases for youth program officers are under consideration.”