 Supreme Court honors retired Justice Chavez - Albuquerque Journal

Supreme Court honors retired Justice Chavez

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez listens to arguments in Santa Fe in April 2020. He was honored recently by the Supreme Court for his 15 years of service on the court. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Edward Chávez received a distinctive honor when justices dedicated the court’s robing room to him and published a volume of opinions he wrote during 15 years on the state’s highest court.

The robing room – now called the Edward L. Chávez Robing Room – is a chamber where justices gather before and after hearing oral arguments in the courtroom. It contains a conference area where justices deliberate.

Justices dedicated the robing room and unveiled the commemorative volume at a ceremony in July. Chávez and his wife, Sandra, were not informed in advance about the ceremony.

The commemorative volume includes about a quarter of the more than 200 opinions Chávez wrote as a justice. It includes a 2013 opinion granting the right of marriage to same-sex couples.

“All rights, protections, and responsibilities that result from the marital relationship shall apply equally to both same-gender and opposite-gender married couples,” Chávez wrote in the 31-page opinion.

The volume will be kept in the University of New Mexico School of Law library, the Supreme Court Law Library and the Supreme Court clerk’s office.

“I appreciate the kind and generous gesture by the justices, and am honored to have the robing room bear my name,” said Chávez, who served on the court from 2003 to 2018. He was chief justice from 2007 to 2010.

“The robing room is where we don our robes to symbolize the independence of the judiciary, and a judge’s fidelity to the rule of law and equal justice for all,” Chávez said.

A Santa Fe native, Chávez earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University in 1978 and a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1981.

“Justice Chávez is the definition of professionalism, collegiality and diligence,” Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said. “Dedicating the robing room in his honor is a wonderful reminder to the Court of these qualities each time we hold oral argument.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Supreme Court honors retired Justice Chavez

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Rust' armorer says Santa Fe authorities mishandled the case
ABQnews Seeker
Claims that nobody tested the rounds ... Claims that nobody tested the rounds for fingerprints or DNA
2
Supreme Court honors retired Justice Chavez
ABQnews Seeker
Current Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon ... Current Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon calls Chávez 'the definition of professionalism'
3
Five jails statewide are less than 50% staffed
ABQnews Seeker
An Otero County facility has even ... An Otero County facility has even started transferring inmates
4
Street Food Institute breaks ground on new home in ...
ABQnews Seeker
New building will triple program's size New building will triple program's size
5
New Mexico unemployment rate drops to 4.5%
ABQnews Seeker
State still tied for highest in ... State still tied for highest in nation; leaders say many jobs still available
6
Weekend may bring flooding in southern NM
ABQnews Seeker
Heavy monsoon rains are expected to ... Heavy monsoon rains are expected to impact burn scars
7
Gallup couple awarded more than $116,000 in damages
ABQnews Seeker
Workers' rights organizations to use victory ... Workers' rights organizations to use victory as template for new initiative
8
BCSO detains suspect in stabbing, fire in bosque south ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies have arrested a man accused ... Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a person and starting a fire Friday morning in the bosque in Southwest Albuquerque. Bernalillo County ...
9
APD: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in San Jose ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man and a woman were ... A man and a woman were found fatally shot Friday morning at a San Jose-area home in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Lt. ...