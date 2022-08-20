Golden Gloves boxing: Ginithan advances to title bout

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Las Cruces amateur boxer Samantha Ginithan defeated California’s Carson Crawford by split (4-1) decision Friday night in a women’s 146-pound semifinal at the Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions.

Ginithan will faced Algeria Lee Johnson of Buffalo in Saturday’s championship bout. Johnson defeated Mid-South’s Christina Forkins by unanimous decision.

In the men’s heavyweight class, Albuquerque’s Lorenzo Neal lost his semifinal bout by split (3-2) decision to Chicago’s Eric Ross.