Volleyball: Lobos, Aggies to play Saturday tuneups vs. D2 squads

A sneak preview is available Saturday for the University of New Mexico volleyball team, which hosts NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands in exhibition play at 1 p.m. at the Pit. Admission is free.

The Lobos have nine returnees from last year’s 20-10 squad that was 11-7 in league play, good for fifth place. UNM is picked to finish fifth again in the Mountain West.

UNM opens at home with Cal State Fullerton (Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.) and Abilene Christian (Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.).

NEW MEXICO STATE: Led by Western Athletic Conference preseason player of the year Katie Birtcil, the Aggies are hosting D-2 Western New Mexico at the Pan Am at 1 p.m.

Birtcil, an outside hitter, and fellow preseason All-WAC middle blocker Lia Mosher are two major reasons the Aggies are picked to win the league after a 19-10 2021 season.