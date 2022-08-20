 Volleyball: Lobos, Aggies to play Saturday tuneups vs. D2 squads - Albuquerque Journal

Volleyball: Lobos, Aggies to play Saturday tuneups vs. D2 squads

By ABQJournal News Staff

A sneak preview is available Saturday for the University of New Mexico volleyball team, which hosts NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands in exhibition play at 1 p.m. at the Pit. Admission is free.

The Lobos have nine returnees from last year’s 20-10 squad that was 11-7 in league play, good for fifth place. UNM is picked to finish fifth again in the Mountain West.

UNM opens at home with Cal State Fullerton (Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.) and Abilene Christian (Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.).

NEW MEXICO STATE: Led by Western Athletic Conference preseason player of the year Katie Birtcil, the Aggies are hosting D-2 Western New Mexico at the Pan Am at 1 p.m.

Birtcil, an outside hitter, and fellow preseason All-WAC middle blocker Lia Mosher are two major reasons the Aggies are picked to win the league after a 19-10 2021 season.

Home » From the newspaper » Volleyball: Lobos, Aggies to play Saturday tuneups vs. D2 squads

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Volleyball: Lobos, Aggies to play Saturday tuneups vs. D2 ...
College
A sneak preview is available Saturday ... A sneak preview is available Saturday for the University of New Mexico volleyball team, which hosts NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands in exhibition ...
2
Soccer: No. 6 Rutgers tops Lobos 1-0 in hard-fought ...
College
Although Thursday was the season opener ... Although Thursday was the season opener for New Mexico soccer, the intensity on the field was akin to a postseason match as the Lobos ...
3
Former Lobo Perez joins NNMC women's hoops staff
ABQnews Seeker
Former Lobo Chris Perez has been ... Former Lobo Chris Perez has been hired by fellow former Lobo JR Giddens as an assistant women's basketball coach at NNMC.
4
Lobo football: Receiver Hall showing his old form as ...
College
Trae Hall's biggest play as a ... Trae Hall's biggest play as a wide receiver for the University of New Mexico came on his final snap ...
5
Lobos Santana, Chavez cash in on NIL
College
Football players at the University of ... Football players at the University of New Mexico might not be close to receiving the type of money a ...
6
Expectations are high as Lobo soccer women open season ...
College
Reaching unprecedented heights awaits the New ... Reaching unprecedented heights awaits the New Mexico soccer program as it eyes a third straight Moun ...
7
Lobo football (with videos): Quin delivers inspirational message; Kendrick ...
College
Glover Quin, who played in the ... Glover Quin, who played in the NFL for 10 seasons and starred as a physical cornerback ...
8
First-team defense dominates at UNM football practice
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales calls sophomore Cody Moon 'the quintessential New Mexico kid'
9
Steve Virgen: Herron family's golf legacy thriving -- at ...
College
Some of Carson Herron's earliest memories ... Some of Carson Herron's earliest memories of golf are that of disdain for the game.Har ...