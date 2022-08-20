 1 dead in Northeast Albuquerque shooting - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead in Northeast Albuquerque shooting

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Albuquerque Police say one person was shot to death near Louisiana and Indian School NE early Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Indian School NE around 4 a.m., said Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, in a release.

“One individual arrived at a local area hospital, with gunshot wounds,” Jewell said. “While at the hospital, the individual succumbed to their injuries.”

He said the APD Homicide Unit has been dispatched to investigate further.

No other details have been released at this time.

