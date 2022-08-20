 Santa Fe motorcyclist dies following Friday crash - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe motorcyclist dies following Friday crash

By Journal Staff Report

A 25-year-old Santa Fe man died Friday evening after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a vehicle earlier in the day.

Cameron Thomas died around 6:30 p.m., the Santa Fe Police Department said in a Saturday afternoon news release.

According to police, officers responded to the crash on Rodeo Road near the Sante Fe Place Mall around 2 p.m. Thomas sustained serious injuries and was taken an Albuquerque hospital.

A witness at the scene told police the motorcycle traveling at high speed before the collision.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call crash investigator Denis Mares at 505-955-5172.

