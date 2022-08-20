 Man charged in stabbing, rape on bosque trail in South Valley - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in stabbing, rape on bosque trail in South Valley

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Los Lunas man has been charged in the rape and stabbing of a 70-year-old woman Friday morning along the bosque trail in the South Valley.

Reginald Hall, 19, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal sexual penetration, and kidnapping in the incident. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Reginald Hall (MDC)

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said Hall also started a fire after the initial attack, telling investigators he did so “because he was cold.” Fuller said the woman is in stable condition and expected to recover.

No charging documents related to the incident could be found in online court records by Saturday afternoon. Since January, according to court records, Hall has been charged with felony and misdemeanor criminal damage to property in separate incidents.

In a Jan. 5 case Hall allegedly broke a food cart at the Los Lunas Applebee’s he worked at before throwing a rock through his manager’s window when fired. Then, on Aug. 3, Hall allegedly broke the windows of his aunt’s home and SUV during an outburst at her Los Lunas home.

Hall is on conditions of release in both of those incidents and, in the more recent, court records state he needed “help with housing.”

Fuller said deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. on Friday to a reported stabbing along the bosque trail near Second and Woodward SW. She said the 911 caller said they saw a man dragging a woman “into the canal.”

“After the witness confronted the suspect and took several photographs, he fled the area on a scooter,” Fuller said. “Bystanders in the area assisted in getting the female victim out of the canal and led first responders to the scene.”

She said the 70-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and had also been “sexually assaulted by the suspect.” Fuller said soon after a small fire was reported south of the initial scene and witnesses told deputies it was the same man.

“Investigators determined the fire was lit shortly before the attack and had grown to a noticeable size before being reported,” she said, adding that fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Fuller said deputies and the Albuquerque Police Department scoured the bosque for the suspect and his photo was circulated to local news agencies, leading to “numerous tips.” She said around 5:30 p.m. APD responded to a possible sighting of the man near Second and Bridge SW.

Fuller said Hall was arrested after a foot pursuit and was found to have a knife on him and “other items of evidence related to the incident.”

