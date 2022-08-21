California Pop Warner teammates Kendrick, Saltonstall reunited with Lobos

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

When Miles Kendrick wanted to find out more about the University of New Mexico and its football team, the then-Kansas quarterback reached out to a childhood friend, Lobo defensive lineman Jake Saltonstall, who also grew up in Morgan Hill, California.

Kendrick, shortly after entering the transfer portal and gaining notice from UNM, knew he wanted to play for the Lobos. He just wanted to learn more about them and find some sort of confirmation.

Saltonstall, who played on his first youth football team with Kendrick, gave the quarterback just what he wanted.

“I wanted him to know that nothing is handed to you here,” Saltonstall said of his texting with Kendrick. “I know it’s your senior year and you’re coming in here, you think it’s going to be you, but at the end of the day you’re going to have to earn it.”

Competition and challenges are nothing new to Kendrick, undersized at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds. He seemed to always play above his size, first with the Morgan Hill Raiders, the Pop Warner team he played on with Saltonstall, later when he was at Valley Christian High and College of San Mateo.

Before their Division I college football dreams became real, Kendrick and Saltonstall played for the simple and pure love of the game. On the Morgan Hill Raiders, they learned about football from Kendrick’s father, John, the Raiders’ offensive coordinator and the man who essentially introduced the sport to them.

Kendrick is two years older than Saltonstall and started football a year before him.

Kendrick holds his father in high regard, calling him a, “blue-collar guy for sure.” John Kendrick works for a bread company and rises early to put product out in grocery stores. Kendrick said he learned how to be a leader from his father, who encouraged his son to tell his teammates to believe in what they were doing on offense.

“He put the pressure on me to elevate those guys around you,” Kendrick said. “I would see my dad do the little things. He would try to inspire his players.”

Saltonstall said Kendrick’s father had a great impact on his life.

Kendrick’s older sister, Ally, babysat Saltonstall and his younger brother, Ryker, as kids.

Kendrick, also a quarterback in youth football, and Saltonstall, who played on the offensive line, naturally became friends.

“They got along together,” said Saltonstall’s mother, Amanda. “Miles was always a kind kid. Jake was two years younger than most of the team. Jake was such a big kid who always played up. Jake got used to it, to play with older kids. We think it made him better. Miles was always such a natural athlete and a natural leader and a very good kid who came from a very good family.”

Saltonstall, now 6-4, 260 pounds, said his mother started him in school early because he was so big for his age and she was worried children would tease him. He was born 11 pounds, 2 ounces and 25 inches, Amanda said, adding that then-U.S. President Bill Clinton sent a letter to the family congratulating them on his birth.

The hospital staff sometimes confused Jake for a pediatric patient instead of the newborn he was because of his size, Amanda said.

“My dad was licking his chops when Jake first showed up on our team,” Kendrick said. “My dad put him on O-line right away. He played both ways. … I was literally with him his first year of football. To see him go from year one junior peewee and all of a sudden me and him getting back on the same team at UNM, it’s just a blessing, man. We joke about it often, trade memories about past games and stuff like that and how ironic it is that we have an opportunity to help this university win some games together.”

Saltonstall’s parents, Amanda and Jon, and Kendrick’s mother, Rachell, sat together cheering on their kids during games and practices. Amanda is excited for when they all can sit together again at University Stadium.

In Morgan Hill, which is in Santa Clara County near the Bay area, Saltonstall was a year behind Kendrick in school. When time came for high school, Kendrick went to the private Valley Christian. Saltonstall later went to Live Oak High.

They both went the JUCO route after high school, Kendrick at San Mateo and Saltonstall at Foothill.

They really didn’t keep in touch, but they followed each other on social media and checked results online after each other’s games.

A coach told Saltonstall in high school that he was not Division I material, and that motivated him after graduating from Live Oak, Amanda said.

Saltonstall was part of coach Danny Gonzales’ first recruiting class and played as a sophomore, leading the team with two fumble recoveries in 2000. This year, he’s a leader on the defensive line that is attempting to compensate for the graduation and departure of standout Joey Noble.

Kendrick enjoyed his time at Kansas, where he became the first from his family to graduate from a university, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. He came to New Mexico to end his college career on a high note. He started four games for the Jayhawks during his three seasons at Kansas. His final season ended with the most serious injury of his athletic career.

On Nov. 6, he suffered a broken lower left fibula. He was limited to non-contact activity during the spring.

During preseason camp, he has been competing to be the Lobos starter and appears to lead the competition with redshirt freshman CJ Montes and sophomore transfer Justin Holaday (Fresno City College).

“He’s done a great job in the huddle, commanding respect from those guys,” Gonzales said. “He’s shown over the last few days that he’s not intimidated by anything and those guys have responded. His maturity is really helping him.”

Kendrick welcomes the competition, calling UNM “the opportunity that I want.”