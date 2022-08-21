Men’s City: Thomas, Cox, share lead heading into final round

Moving day at the Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Championship proved to be quite decisive as players made their way through the water-logged Arroyo del Oso course.

When the final trio walked off the course of Saturday’s second round, just four remained under par, led by New Mexico State’s Aidan Thomas and Belen junior Grady Cox – reigning Class 4A state champ – each at 6-under 138, with the original 26-man field whittled down to the 14 who made the cut for Sunday’s finale at Los Altos Golf Club.

Recent Albuquerque Academy alum Neil Parasher, who will be trying to walk on at Stanford, is a stroke back at 139, followed at 140 by Shaun Payne, a veteran golfer who has been in tournament contention in previous years.

With drizzly rain making the greens playable, Cox said he thought the numbers were going to be extremely low.

And while seven players did break par, his 3-under 69 tied Payne for low round of the day.

Given the way Cox started, it could have been a lot worse. He opened with back-to-back bogeys.

“I thought with the conditions that I would be falling behind a little bit. But when I got in, I was pleasantly surprised with how it turned out,” he said. “I’ll go out (Sunday) and play how I know I can play, and whatever happens after that happens.”

After his opening two-hole bumble, Cox recovered quickly, getting a stroke back on the 436-yard, par-4 third hole with textbook play; a drive down the middle, a 7-iron approach to about 20 feet and a good putt.

“The third hole really is what got my round going,” he said. “After those two bogeys on the first two holes, I needed to do something. So to come back with a birdie on the third was good for my confidence and my psyche.”

Cox then birdied No. 5 to get back to even and threw down three birdies on the back nine in a closing rush.

Thomas also finished strong, much as he did Friday when he played the final three holes in four under. He made the turn Saturday at 1-over with two birdies offset by three bogeys, but came back home with a 3-under 33 on the back nine.

“I guess I’m finishing really well, which is good,” he said. “But I need to get off to a better start.”

Thomas, a New Mexico State junior and a former high school state champ from St. Pius, said he was motivated by last year’s tournament when three University of New Mexico players vied for the title.

“That’s the reason I wanted to play it. I wanted to change things up,” he said. “I played this tournament twice. I’ve done OK, but that was when I was in high school. I didn’t know if there were going to be any Lobos playing, but I didn’t like seeing that with the Lobos up there last year.”

Now Thomas is simply looking to carry his closing momentum into today’s final round in a pairing of three young guns who all know each other pretty well. That should make the round pretty fun, Parasher said.

“Usually, it makes it a lot more nice, since you know them quite well,” he said. “You can talk with them, get their insights. I like to talk during the round. I tend to strike some conversations, give the game a little lighter mood. That pairing is going to be fun, the competitiveness and knowing each other and being close, it should make it pretty fun to play.”

And Parasher is just fine where he’s sitting.

“I like being a little bit back; it lets me sleep at night a little better,” he said with a chuckle. “One shot, one shot is pretty much nothing in the whole scheme of things.”

Sunday

Men’s City Golf, final round, Los Altos: Leaders tee off at 10:20 a.m.