 Men's City: Thomas, Cox, share lead heading into final round - Albuquerque Journal

Men’s City: Thomas, Cox, share lead heading into final round

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Grady Cox, shown on Friday, is months removed from a state high school golf championship. (Journal file)
Aidan Thomas, shown on Friday, shares the lead at Men’s City with a 6-under 138. (Journal file)

Moving day at the Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Championship proved to be quite decisive as players made their way through the water-logged Arroyo del Oso course.

When the final trio walked off the course of Saturday’s second round, just four remained under par, led by New Mexico State’s Aidan Thomas and Belen junior Grady Cox – reigning Class 4A state champ – each at 6-under 138, with the original 26-man field whittled down to the 14 who made the cut for Sunday’s finale at Los Altos Golf Club.

Recent Albuquerque Academy alum Neil Parasher, who will be trying to walk on at Stanford, is a stroke back at 139, followed at 140 by Shaun Payne, a veteran golfer who has been in tournament contention in previous years.

With drizzly rain making the greens playable, Cox said he thought the numbers were going to be extremely low.

And while seven players did break par, his 3-under 69 tied Payne for low round of the day.

Given the way Cox started, it could have been a lot worse. He opened with back-to-back bogeys.

“I thought with the conditions that I would be falling behind a little bit. But when I got in, I was pleasantly surprised with how it turned out,” he said. “I’ll go out (Sunday) and play how I know I can play, and whatever happens after that happens.”

After his opening two-hole bumble, Cox recovered quickly, getting a stroke back on the 436-yard, par-4 third hole with textbook play; a drive down the middle, a 7-iron approach to about 20 feet and a good putt.

“The third hole really is what got my round going,” he said. “After those two bogeys on the first two holes, I needed to do something. So to come back with a birdie on the third was good for my confidence and my psyche.”

Cox then birdied No. 5 to get back to even and threw down three birdies on the back nine in a closing rush.

Thomas also finished strong, much as he did Friday when he played the final three holes in four under. He made the turn Saturday at 1-over with two birdies offset by three bogeys, but came back home with a 3-under 33 on the back nine.

“I guess I’m finishing really well, which is good,” he said. “But I need to get off to a better start.”

Thomas, a New Mexico State junior and a former high school state champ from St. Pius, said he was motivated by last year’s tournament when three University of New Mexico players vied for the title.

“That’s the reason I wanted to play it. I wanted to change things up,” he said. “I played this tournament twice. I’ve done OK, but that was when I was in high school. I didn’t know if there were going to be any Lobos playing, but I didn’t like seeing that with the Lobos up there last year.”

Now Thomas is simply looking to carry his closing momentum into today’s final round in a pairing of three young guns who all know each other pretty well. That should make the round pretty fun, Parasher said.

“Usually, it makes it a lot more nice, since you know them quite well,” he said. “You can talk with them, get their insights. I like to talk during the round. I tend to strike some conversations, give the game a little lighter mood. That pairing is going to be fun, the competitiveness and knowing each other and being close, it should make it pretty fun to play.”

And Parasher is just fine where he’s sitting.

“I like being a little bit back; it lets me sleep at night a little better,” he said with a chuckle. “One shot, one shot is pretty much nothing in the whole scheme of things.”

(Click here for scores in all divisions after two rounds.)

Sunday
Men’s City Golf, final round, Los Altos: Leaders tee off at 10:20 a.m.

Home » From the newspaper » Men’s City: Thomas, Cox, share lead heading into final round

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
At last: United blanks Monterey, ends home drought
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico United defeated Monterey Bay ... New Mexico United defeated Monterey Bay FC 2-0 on Saturday night in United Soccer League Championship play at Isotopes Park. It was United's first ...
2
Prep football roundup: Bloomfield QB throws 6 TD passes ...
Featured Sports
The Bloomfield High School offense opened ... The Bloomfield High School offense opened the 2022 season with the Bobcats in full bloom Saturday. Senior Ryan Sharpe and his receiving corps made ...
3
College sports roundup: Lobo soccer takes second crack at ...
College
The University of New Mexico soccer ... The University of New Mexico soccer team tries to rebound from a season-opening loss Sunday in a hom ...
4
Men's City: Thomas, Cox, share lead heading into final ...
Featured Sports
Moving day at the Albuquerque Men's ... Moving day at the Albuquerque Men's City Golf Championship proved to be quite decisive as players ma ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Wimberly father-son duo gets credit for ...
Featured Sports
AN INTERESTING Journal article regarding Ladera ... AN INTERESTING Journal article regarding Ladera Golf Course. I remember watching Bill Harvey play basketball for the Lobos some 40 years ago before he ...
6
Prep football: Week 2 Games To Watch
Featured Sports
(7 p.m. Friday unless noted.) 1. ... (7 p.m. Friday unless noted.) 1. Cleveland (0-1) at La Cueva (1-0), Wilson Stadium: The coaching axiom says teams tend to make their biggest ...
7
Prep football roundup: Centennial stuns Cleveland; Volcano Vista rolls
Featured Sports
For the first time in three ... For the first time in three years, the Cleveland High School football team lost a game. On Friday night, quarterback Daniel Hernandez's 5-yard sneak ...
8
Volleyball: Lobos, Aggies to play Saturday tuneups vs. D2 ...
College
A sneak preview is available Saturday ... A sneak preview is available Saturday for the University of New Mexico volleyball team, which hosts NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands in exhibition ...
9
La Cueva defense is a Bear in rout of ...
Featured Sports
It was a shutout that wasn't ... It was a shutout that wasn't a shutout. La Cueva's defense smothered Rio Rancho virtually from start to finish, sacked Rams quarterback Noah Nelson ...