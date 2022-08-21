 James Yodice: It's been a LONG while since Cleveland, Rio Rancho lost on same night - Albuquerque Journal

James Yodice: It’s been a LONG while since Cleveland, Rio Rancho lost on same night

By ABQJournal News Staff

The first prep football column of the regular season begins with this: 3,234 days.

Explanation on its meaning forthcoming in a moment.

First, thanks to La Cueva and Centennial, some research became necessary following Week 1 of New Mexico’s 2022 season.

The Hawks came from nine down in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland, 38-35, handing the Storm its first loss since the 2019 season. It had been 1,036 days since Cleveland last tasted defeat.

At Rio Rancho on Friday, the Bears’ defense ruled the night as it swarmed the Rams in a 30-7 victory.

Now, whether these dual results represent the opening chapter in a season-long sea change in Class 6A, it’s far too early to speak of such things. We are a long way from the full picture coming into focus. Remember, just in the next two weeks, we’ve got Cleveland-La Cueva and La Cueva-Centennial, both in Albuquerque.

But, the victories by Centennial and La Cueva got me digging into the records to add some perspective to the continued excellence of Cleveland and Rio Rancho.

The last time Cleveland and Rio Rancho both lost on the same night, prior to Friday? That was almost three years ago, on Aug. 30, 2019. That was 1,085 days ago.

But … on that night, the Rams and Storm lost to schools from outside of New Mexico, and both on the road. Cleveland was beaten by El Paso Franklin; Rio Rancho fell to Pine Creek of Colorado Springs. This discovery didn’t quite scratch my nagging intellectual itch.

Let’s go deeper. When was the last time the Rams and Storm lost on the same night, but to programs from inside New Mexico? We have to rewind almost nine years to find the answer.

It was Oct. 11, 2013.

Sandia beat Cleveland 17-16, and Eldorado defeated Rio Rancho, 35-21.

Astonishingly, that was 3,234 days ago.

And yet, there was one final open-ended query. When was the last time the Rams and Storm both lost at home on the same day? There is no numerical value to that answer. Before Friday, it had never before happened.

SURGING: Centennial absolutely did not require a victory over Cleveland to cement its status as a legitimate Class 6A contender. They had that respect already.

But it sure didn’t hurt the Hawks’ profile.

On Saturday afternoon, Centennial coach Aaron Ocampo was keeping a measured tone after what was arguably the program’s most significant regular-season victory since the school opened.

“You don’t know a lot about a team until you get two or three games into the season,” Ocampo said. “But I feel like our team has good leadership and good character.”

Centennial had never before beaten Cleveland in football, and the Hawks on Friday trailed 35-26 before rallying. The Storm had won 22 games in a row, a streak that began in late October of 2019.

The Hawks instantly elevated their status on Friday.

“Our kids were really excited (on the bus ride home to Las Cruces),” Ocampo said. “But we’ve got to keep pushing. We’ve got a lot of big games coming up.”

La Cueva’s defense, which was thought to be the unit that had more question marks with just a couple of returning starters, was magnificent in the Bears’ three-touchdown win at Rio Rancho.

The Bears sacked Noah Nelson seven times and their line/linebackers controlled the game. Consider sophomore Nick Mertz, a new starter who had four sacks on his own, as a microcosm of La Cueva’s ferocity as the Bears (to some degree) purged some bad memories of being beaten twice by the Rams last season.

“It was a good feeling to come back here after we lost in the semifinals and dominate like we did today,” sophomore linebacker Mason Posa said.

HEROES: Week 1 had any number of outstanding individual performances – too many to document here.

With due respect to Sandia running back Malachi Thymes, who rushed for a school-record seven touchdowns in the Matadors’ win Thursday over Atrisco Heritage; Cleveland’s Nic Trujillo, who had all five of Cleveland’s scores in the Storm’s loss; and Bloomfield quarterback Ryan Sharpe, who tossed half a dozen TD passes Saturday, one player merits mention at the top of this list, primarily for a play that lasted just 13 seconds.

That would be Artesia’s Matthew Saiz, who authored the most dramatic play of opening weekend, at least as it relates to the surroundings.

Carlsbad, playing at Bulldog Bowl for the first time in four years, was leading the Eddy County War 27-22 after a touchdown with 20 seconds remaining.

Saiz proceeded to return the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, scoring with 7 seconds left, and Artesia won, 30-27, in the 105th meeting of the rivals.

INJURIES: La Cueva running back Gabriel Buie left in the first half of the Bears’ win with what was described as a knee bruise; his status is unknown for the showdown against Cleveland on Friday at Wilson Stadium.

• Los Lunas sophomore receiver Jalin Holland may miss the entire regular season for the Tigers, and he was projected to be one of the team’s main targets for QB Paul Cieremans. Holland was hurt a couple of weeks ago in practice, breaking a bone in his arm.

