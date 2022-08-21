 College sports roundup: Lobo soccer takes second crack at first win - Albuquerque Journal

College sports roundup: Lobo soccer takes second crack at first win

By Journal Staff Report

The University of New Mexico soccer team tries to rebound from a season-opening loss Sunday in a home match against Cal State Bakersfield to wrap up the Lobo Invitational. Action begins at 1:30 p.m.

The Lobos took a hard-fought 1-0 loss Thursday to No. 6 Rutgers in a prime-time game at the Soccer Complex.

Bakersfield, meanwhile, knocked off UNLV 2-1 on Thursday. Rutgers and UNLV play Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

New Mexico State plays game two of a season-opening three-game road trip Sunday at 6 p.m. vs. Cal State Fullerton. NMSU fell 2-0 Thursday at Oregon and plays at Texas A&M this coming Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL: New Mexico made the most of an exhibition tuneup Saturday, sweeping four sets from New Mexico Highlands, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15 at the Pit.

UNM coach Jon Newman-Gonchar used his projected starters extensively for the first three sets. Graduate transfer Anilee Sher and junior Melissa Walden split time at setter, both working effectively with outside hitters Kaitlynn Biassou, Uxue Guereca and Kali Wolf to control the net.

I thought we looked good at times, did some good things,” Newman-Gonchar said. “Highlands dug a ton of balls and made us work, which is exactly what we needed. Hopefully both teams got better.”

UNM hosts Cal State Fullerton (Friday, 6:30 p.m.) and Abilene Christian (Saturday, 1 p.m.) in the season-opening Lobo Invitational at the Pit.

• At the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico State swept Western New Mexico in an exhibition, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15. Katie Birtcil and Molly Johnson had 10 kills each. Johnson and freshman Taylor Snow had two block assists apiece.

New Mexico State opens in the Wildcat Classic in Tucson Friday and Saturday, facing Alabama State, Arizona and LUI Brooklyn.

Sunday Coming Monday
Soccer: Cal State Bakersfield at UNM, 1:30 p.m. (streaming at themw.com); New Mexico State at Cal State Fullerton, 6 p.m. (espn+streaming)

The Lobos and Aggies aren’t playing in any women’s fall sports. Why not?

