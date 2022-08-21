Prep football: Week 2 Games To Watch

(7 p.m. Friday unless noted.)

1. Cleveland (0-1) at La Cueva (1-0), Wilson Stadium: The coaching axiom says teams tend to make their biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. Let’s see how the Storm bounces back from its first loss in three years, going up against a Bears defense that throttled Rio Rancho.

2. Moriarty (1-0) at Albuquerque Academy (1-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: An outstanding matchup in Class 4A, and two teams that met in last year’s state quarterfinals. Chargers’ RB Cole Conway missed that game with an injury; he won’t miss this one.

3. Volcano Vista (1-0) at West Mesa (1-0), Nusenda Community Stadium: The Mustangs, led by junior QB Elijah Brody, had a terrific outing in Week 1, but they’re taking a major step up in competition against the veteran Hawks.

4. Artesia (1-0) at Hobbs (1-0): The Bulldogs had a near-miracle win Friday against Carlsbad, and Artesia gets another stern test against an Eagles team with lofty aspirations this season.

5. Cibola (1-0) at Valley (1-0), Milne Stadium: Aden Chavez returns as the Cougars’ QB after a whirlwind offseason that saw him move to Florida, then back again.