 Prep football: Week 2 Games To Watch - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: Week 2 Games To Watch

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

(7 p.m. Friday unless noted.)

1. Cleveland (0-1) at La Cueva (1-0), Wilson Stadium: The coaching axiom says teams tend to make their biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. Let’s see how the Storm bounces back from its first loss in three years, going up against a Bears defense that throttled Rio Rancho.

2. Moriarty (1-0) at Albuquerque Academy (1-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: An outstanding matchup in Class 4A, and two teams that met in last year’s state quarterfinals. Chargers’ RB Cole Conway missed that game with an injury; he won’t miss this one.

3. Volcano Vista (1-0) at West Mesa (1-0), Nusenda Community Stadium: The Mustangs, led by junior QB Elijah Brody, had a terrific outing in Week 1, but they’re taking a major step up in competition against the veteran Hawks.

4. Artesia (1-0) at Hobbs (1-0): The Bulldogs had a near-miracle win Friday against Carlsbad, and Artesia gets another stern test against an Eagles team with lofty aspirations this season.

5. Cibola (1-0) at Valley (1-0), Milne Stadium: Aden Chavez returns as the Cougars’ QB after a whirlwind offseason that saw him move to Florida, then back again.

 

 

Home » From the newspaper » Prep football: Week 2 Games To Watch

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep football: Week 2 Games To Watch
Featured Sports
(7 p.m. Friday unless noted.) 1. ... (7 p.m. Friday unless noted.) 1. Cleveland (0-1) at La Cueva (1-0), Wilson Stadium: The coaching axiom says teams tend to make their biggest ...
2
Prep football roundup: Centennial stuns Cleveland; Volcano Vista rolls
Featured Sports
For the first time in three ... For the first time in three years, the Cleveland High School football team lost a game. On Friday night, quarterback Daniel Hernandez's 5-yard sneak ...
3
Volleyball: Lobos, Aggies to play Saturday tuneups vs. D2 ...
College
A sneak preview is available Saturday ... A sneak preview is available Saturday for the University of New Mexico volleyball team, which hosts NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands in exhibition ...
4
La Cueva defense is a Bear in rout of ...
Featured Sports
It was a shutout that wasn't ... It was a shutout that wasn't a shutout. La Cueva's defense smothered Rio Rancho virtually from start to finish, sacked Rams quarterback Noah Nelson ...
5
Tapia is alive and well -- and in contention ...
Featured Sports
Some nine years ago, Steven Tapia ... Some nine years ago, Steven Tapia lay crumpled on a motocross track, his femoral artery severed, his ...
6
United hopes dry spell in the high desert ends ...
Featured Sports
Could a visit from first-year USL ... Could a visit from first-year USL Championship club Monterey Bay FC be just what the doctor ordered ...
7
For new NM Sports Hall of Famers, it's all ...
Featured Sports
Ultimately, coaching is a people business. ... Ultimately, coaching is a people business. So, at its core, is officiating. ...
8
Court lets Hope Christian transfer Clayton play
Featured Sports
An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted ... An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted a permanent injunction against the New Mexico Activities As ...
9
Cibola's Chavez regains eligiblity, will play next week
Featured Sports
Aden Chavez has officially been declared ... Aden Chavez has officially been declared eligible and will return as Cibola High School's quarterback in Week 2, the Journal confirmed Friday afternoon. Chavez, ...