 Sports Speak Up! Wimberly father-son duo gets credit for Ladera too - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Wimberly father-son duo gets credit for Ladera too

By ABQJournal News Staff

AN INTERESTING Journal article regarding Ladera Golf Course. I remember watching Bill Harvey play basketball for the Lobos some 40 years ago before he turned his interest to golf. It appears Harvey has implemented some good marketing strategies to promote play at Ladera. However, the saviors of Ladera were the former Lobo golfer Sam Zimmerly and his son Wright Zimmerly. As PGA pros, they graciously welcomed everyone to the then cow pasture of a course. How to frame it? The Zimmerlys worked the Ladera assembly line for many years. The finished product was handed off to another.

— ABQ Linkster

