Prep football roundup: Bloomfield QB throws 6 TD passes in rout of St. Pius

The Bloomfield High School offense opened the 2022 season with the Bobcats in full bloom Saturday.

Senior Ryan Sharpe and his receiving corps made life miserable for the St. Pius defense on a rainy and gray afternoon. Sharpe threw for 324 yards and six touchdowns as Bloomfield whipped the Sartans 61-20 in a Class 4A matchup at Milne Stadium.

“We prepared hard this week. Practice was rough,” said Sharpe, the only senior among the Bobcats’ group of skill-position athletes. “But as you could see, it translated on the field.”

Bloomfield’s victory overshadowed a tremendous performance by St. Pius receiver Chris Coash. He caught a pair of touchdown passes, covering 35 and 31 yards, and had unofficially 217 receiving yards as he repeatedly torched the Bloomfield secondary.

But Sharpe had even more success throwing on St. Pius’ defensive backs. He threw TD passes of 18 and 31 yards to Drew Perez, 33 and 50 yards to Jesse Seitzinger, 13 yards to Joey Anaya and 78 yards to George Rascon.

Perez, Seitzinger, Rascon and Anaya are all juniors.

Seitzinger scored four touchdowns. He recovered a St. Pius fumble in the end zone and scored on a late run.

“We really put a lot of emphasis the last three weeks on getting both sides of the ball going,” Bloomfield coach Mike Kovacs said. “We have a few more athletes out this year, and all three phases of the game looked pretty good today.”

Each phase recorded points, including a safety on a St. Pius punt.

The teams went back and forth in a frantic opening 12 minutes, and there were three lead changes early. Bloomfield had the final 13 points of the quarter, including Sharpe to Perez for 31 yards and a 21-13 lead.

That lead was 33-20 at halftime, but only because St. Pius scored in the final 30 seconds with QB Alejandro Sapien throwing 25 yards to Nathaniel Neel for a TD.

Sharpe threw 78 yards for a score to Rascon 36 seconds into the third quarter, and the rout was on.

BLOOMFIELD 61, ST. PIUS 20

Bloomfield 21 12 21 7 — 61

St. Pius 13 7 0 0 — 20

Scoring: SP, Chris Coash 35 pass from Alejandro Sapien (Coash kick); B, Drew Perez 18 pass from Ryan Sharpe (Perez pass to Jesse Seitzinger); SP, Coash 31 pass from Sapien (pass failed); B, Seitzinger 33 pass from Sharpe (run failed); B, Perez 31 pass from Sharpe (PAT); B, Seitzinger 50 pass from Sharpe (pass failed); B, Seitzinger recovers fumble in end zone (kick failed); SP, Nathaniel Neel 25 pass from Sapien (Coash kick); B, George Rascon 78 pass from Sharpe (pass failed); B, safety, punt snap through end zone; B, Joey Anaya 13 pass from Sharpe (PAT); B, Seitzinger 2 run (kick failed); B, Gabe Vigil intercepted pass in end zone (PAT). Records: B 1-0; SP 0-1.

Other games

HOPE CHRISTIAN 48, MCCURDY 8: At Nusenda Community Stadium, quarterback Brent Miller threw three touchdown passes and also recorded an interception as the Huskies rolled over the Bobcats in a season opener.

Ronnie Gilletti caught two of Miller’s three TD passes.

MAYFIELD 35, MANZANO 0: At the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, Anthony Carrillo scored four of the Trojans’ five TDs as Mayfield blanked the Monarchs.

The game was stopped after two quarters due to lightning.

Information from the Las Cruces Sun-News was incorporated into this story.