Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hires

Lovelace has hired four new practitioners.

Alberto Contreras, an infectious disease physician, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Center. Contreras earned his bachelor’s degree in biology at Baylor University and completed his doctorate at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies. He also completed an internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and an infectious diseases fellowship at the University of South Florida. Contreras speaks Spanish and French. He is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the HIV Medicine Association. He is located at Lovelace Medical Center at 601 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. NE.

Naomi Quezada, a certified family nurse practitioner, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Center. Quezada earned a bachelor’s degree at Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City and a master’s degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove. Her clinical experience includes treating patients of all ages, treating chronic health conditions, acute illnesses and more. Quezada speaks Spanish. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 3900 Las Estancias SW.

Erin Joslin-Gay, a certified nurse-midwife and family nurse practitioner, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Center. Joslin-Gay earned her bachelor’s degree at Western New Mexico University and her master’s degree at the University of New Mexico. She completed her post-master’s certification as a family nurse practitioner at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. Joslin-Gay is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 4705 Montgomery NE.

Marc Levine, board-certified interventional cardiologist, has been hired at the New Mexico Heart Institute Lovelace Medical Group in Santa Fe. Levine earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Stanford University and completed a doctorate at Case Western Reserve University School in Cleveland. He also completed a fellowship in cardiology at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Hospital in Cambridge. Levine’s clinical interests include all aspects of interventional cardiology and peripheral arterial disease, including carotid artery stenting, aortic aneurysms and ilio-femoral disease. He is located at New Mexico Heart Institute at 1631 Hospital Drive, Suite 110, Santa Fe.