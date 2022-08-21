 Briefcase: Visit Albuquerque hires new vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Visit Albuquerque hires new vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Scott Craighead

Scott Craighead has been hired as vice president of sales, services and sports at Visit Albuquerque.

Craighead comes to Albuquerque most recently from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, where he served as vice president of exhibitions and events, as well as vice president for the Center for Exhibition Industry Research. He will be responsible for generating qualified meeting, convention, sports and group tour leads that are distributed to Albuquerque’s hotels, the Albuquerque Convention Center, and area event and sports facilities.

Craighead received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business and is certified in exhibition management. He received the Planner of the Year award from Smart Meetings in 2020 and the Show Manager of the Year award in 2015 from the Expo Group and Trade Show News Network.

 

Home » Business » People » Briefcase: Visit Albuquerque hires new vice president

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man charged in stabbing, rape on bosque trail in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Los Lunas man has been ... A Los Lunas man has been charged in the rape and stabbing of a 70-year-old woman Friday morning along the bosque trail in the ...
2
Five jails statewide are less than 50% staffed
ABQnews Seeker
An Otero County facility has even ... An Otero County facility has even started transferring inmates
3
New Mexico unemployment rate drops to 4.5%
ABQnews Seeker
State still tied for highest in ... State still tied for highest in nation; leaders say many jobs still available
4
Gallup couple awarded more than $116,000 in damages
ABQnews Seeker
Workers' rights organizations to use victory ... Workers' rights organizations to use victory as template for new initiative
5
Wage hike brings more applicants to MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Understaffing still a problem at the ... Understaffing still a problem at the jail
6
Weekend may bring flooding in southern NM
ABQnews Seeker
Heavy monsoon rains are expected to ... Heavy monsoon rains are expected to impact burn scars
7
Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords to campaign for Lujan Grisham
ABQnews Seeker
Meanwhile, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin ... Meanwhile, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to attend event in support of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell
8
'Rust' armorer says Santa Fe authorities mishandled the case
ABQnews Seeker
Claims that nobody tested the rounds ... Claims that nobody tested the rounds for fingerprints or DNA
9
Supreme Court honors retired Justice Chavez
ABQnews Seeker
Current Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon ... Current Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon calls Chávez 'the definition of professionalism'