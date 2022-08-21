Briefcase: Visit Albuquerque hires new vice president

Scott Craighead has been hired as vice president of sales, services and sports at Visit Albuquerque.

Craighead comes to Albuquerque most recently from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, where he served as vice president of exhibitions and events, as well as vice president for the Center for Exhibition Industry Research. He will be responsible for generating qualified meeting, convention, sports and group tour leads that are distributed to Albuquerque’s hotels, the Albuquerque Convention Center, and area event and sports facilities.

Craighead received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business and is certified in exhibition management. He received the Planner of the Year award from Smart Meetings in 2020 and the Show Manager of the Year award in 2015 from the Expo Group and Trade Show News Network.