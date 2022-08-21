Food truck owner ditches the wheels for El Vado location

Burnt Fideo chef and owner Mikey Vince Phillips holds a plate of carne asada tacos at the restaurant located at El Vado Motel. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Burnt Fideo’s carne asada tacos at the restaurant located at El Vado Motel. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Burnt Fideo chef and owner Mikey Vince Phillips makes carne asada tacos at the restaurant located at El Vado Motel. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Burnt Fideo chef and owner Mikey Vince Phillips holds a plate of carne asada tacos at the restaurant located at El Vado Motel. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

When Mikey Vince Phillips — who goes by Mikey Vince — first started his food truck, Burnt Fideo, in September 2020, he wasn’t planning on being known for his tacos. He thought his signature would be a green chile cheeseburger, or a New Mexican buffalo chicken sandwich.

“You know, when we did the soft opening of the food truck, we did our tacos,” Vince said. “And it kept selling out.”

Almost two years later, Vince sold his food truck and now operates his own brick-and-mortar restaurant in El Vado motel full time. He has plans to start a new sister business, Fideos, later this year.

Vince, who used to work in construction, got into cooking in 2019 when he decided that he had worked his last construction job.

Although he worked in construction, Vince “always wanted to do food,” and said that opening a restaurant was always in the back of his mind. One day, when he was particularly stressed about having to lay off workers, his friend decided to take some of the pressure off by cleaning his house and cooking for him. But, Vince says, she burnt the fideo — and he decided that day that if he ever opened a food business, he would call it Burnt Fideo.

For Vince, quarantine was a “blessing.” During that time, he started to hone his cooking skills by making cooking videos on Facebook.

Those videos eventually secured him a food truck. The couple who owned the truck previously was so impressed with his videos that they decided to lease it to him.

Vince opened the El Vado location of Burnt Fideo in June. In the shop, there’s an ever-growing art project: Burnt Fideo’s “Survivor Wall,” which features quotes from survivors of mental health struggles. Vince is an advocate for mental health resources, especially for men. He accepts quote submissions from customers; a local artist adds them to the wall.

Vince prides himself on not only greeting customers but also checking in with them and asking about their day.

“It just really shows because, you know, when they eat the food, it kind of makes them feel good,” Vince said. “All the love that we bring as a team, we put that into the food.”

The brick-and-mortar location at 2500 Central SW is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Wednesdays.

The location and opening date of Fideos will be announced later this fall.

Learn more about hours and menu offerings at @burntfideo on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.