Salary negotiation is a dance of high, low and acceptable

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been interviewing with a company, and they just asked me what salary I would need. Using online sites (Payscale, Indeed, Glassdoor), I’ve been able to identify a range I’m setting as my “walk-away range.” Further, I would want to account for inflation and go above that range by 10%. But, ideally, I would want to increase it by 30%. I’m new to negotiating salary — am I out of my depth here? — Jet

J.T.: The one thing you should remember is the market is going to shift soon. You don’t want to be the most expensive person on payroll for the job. There’s a saying “last in, first out,” which means if I hire you right now for top dollar and the market changes, I’m letting you go first.

DALE: That’s why it’s important to research more than salary: You need to research the industry and the company to see how they’d hold up if we have a bit of a recession. Consider this your own version of the “stress test” that banks do.

J.T.: And, if that leaves you feeling confident, I would go ahead and determine your walk-away rate, with inflation, as one end of the range you’ll give them, and then the bigger increase as the high end of your range. At which point you can say, “I was hoping to make between ___ and ___.” Be prepared to back that up with how you will save and/or make them enough money to justify the cost of the added salary. The worst they can say is “no.”

DALE: There is a bit of risk going in very high: You can be seen as unreasonable and thus the deal might fall through, meaning they withdraw the offer. So, let’s consider the art of negotiation. When I’ve done mediations, there’s a useful concept called the BATNA (that’s the Best Alternative To Negotiated Agreement and pronounced “BAT-na”). This is where you think through what happens if the deal falls apart. If you have a solid, desirable alternative job, this becomes the ground you stand on, and you can go big on your salary request. However, if you don’t have something appealing as an option, then you go in high but soft, meaning you tell them the big number but preface it by saying it’s based on online research, and you aren’t really sure how accurate it is. Notice that this lets you go unreasonably high while coming across as quite reasonable; thus, you keep communication flowing.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I got a phone interview with a company I really want to work for, and then I was invited to a second interview. I was super excited until I received an email saying the job is on hold. I want to respond graciously, although I am bummed. Any advice or a template? — Marissa

DALE: While it’s better to know sooner rather than later if a company’s fortunes are slipping, you’re wise to think through any upside that might be salvaged.

J.T.: Yes, I would send the following: “Thank you for letting me know. I’m so sorry to hear that. If there is anything I can do to stay in touch until the position is reopened, I’d love to do so. And, if it’s OK with you, I’d like to check in every few weeks to see if things have changed, as I’m very excited about the opportunity to work at your company.” That’s all you can do for now. I expect to hear about a lot of job freezes and layoffs in the next six months. So, I would encourage you to keep looking, and hopefully this company will sort things out and get back to you!

DALE: Your goal is to be their backup hire, the first one they think of when it’s time to expand again or to replace an employee. So, in addition to the note J.T. is suggesting, I’d try to connect online with others in the company and keep in touch. Make it so you’re the easy choice for next one in.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.