 No amount of rain can stop 100 years of tradition - Albuquerque Journal

No amount of rain can stop 100 years of tradition

By ABQJournal News Staff

Crowds gather to watch buffalo dancers from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo perform in a downpour Saturday afternoon during the Santa Fe Indian Market. The group was led by Nathan Baca, right. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Like they say, when it rains, it rains.

But that didn’t stop a century-old tradition from filling the Santa Fe Plaza with a celebration of Native American artistry and culture on Saturday.

Rhiannon Nez stands at her booth on the first day of the Santa Fe Indian Market on Saturday. The Navajo artist showcased her paintings, prints, photography and drawings at the 100th anniversary of the event on the Plaza. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Thousands came out for opening day of the two-day Santa Fe Indian Market as the event celebrated its 100th anniversary. Many moved beneath the portal or into other drier spots as they shopped and admired art and goods at booths set up for the event. The crowds also gathered to watch buffalo dancers from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo on the Plaza as monsoons hung over the city.

The market runs through Sunday and brings up to 1,000 artists from more than 200 tribal communities across the nation into the square.

Diné artist Mark Silversmith engages with the crowds who came out for opening day of the 100th anniversary of the Santa Fe Indian Market while selling his paintings from a booth next to the Palace of the Governors. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

In conjunction with the festivities, the New Mexico History Museum is marking the anniversary with the showcase “Honoring Tradition and Innovation: 100 Years of Santa Fe’s Indian Market 1922-2022” that will run through August 2023.

