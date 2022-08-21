No amount of rain can stop 100 years of tradition

Like they say, when it rains, it rains.

But that didn’t stop a century-old tradition from filling the Santa Fe Plaza with a celebration of Native American artistry and culture on Saturday.

Thousands came out for opening day of the two-day Santa Fe Indian Market as the event celebrated its 100th anniversary. Many moved beneath the portal or into other drier spots as they shopped and admired art and goods at booths set up for the event. The crowds also gathered to watch buffalo dancers from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo on the Plaza as monsoons hung over the city.

The market runs through Sunday and brings up to 1,000 artists from more than 200 tribal communities across the nation into the square.

In conjunction with the festivities, the New Mexico History Museum is marking the anniversary with the showcase “Honoring Tradition and Innovation: 100 Years of Santa Fe’s Indian Market 1922-2022” that will run through August 2023.