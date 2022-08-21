Appeal targets first approved safe outdoor space

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association is challenging Albuquerque’s first approved safe outdoor space application, alleging the city did not follow procedure and that the project will negatively impact the surrounding community.

The pending appeal means the approval is no longer considered “final,” according to the Planning Department.

It further clouds the already murky future of safe outdoor spaces – managed camps where people who are homeless can sleep in tents or cars, and access showers and toilets – in Albuquerque.

But it has not deterred people working to bring the project to fruition. Their plan includes erecting 40 tents for up to 50 people on city property on Menaul Boulevard near Interstate 25.

“I’m just going to move ahead until somebody says ‘you’re dead,’ ” said Brad Day, a local businessman consulting the safe outdoor space’s operator, Dawn Legacy Pointe.

Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association President Loretta Naranjo Lopez said residents care about people who are homeless, but that the area is already suffering from crime, “filth” and other issues she attributes to the number of unhoused people on its streets. She said the city needs a better plan than a safe outdoor space, which she argues would create more challenges in a neighborhood she said the city has racially discriminated against.

“We’re inundated with problems with the homeless, and they’ve just (exacerbated them) when they let the Coronado Park people out,” Naranjo Lopez said Friday, referring to the city’s Wednesday closure of the park where a large, unsanctioned encampment had blossomed in recent years.

Dawn Legacy Pointe chairwoman Kylea Good said she understands neighborhood concern, but contends that arguments against safe outdoor spaces are often based on unfair generalizations that all people without homes are destructive or, in this case, that it would introduce sex trafficking. Dawn Legacy Point aims to serve sex-trafficking victims and other vulnerable populations.

“I find it really ironic that people are not realizing that this stuff is going on in their neighborhood, anyway, and having a place for people to sleep, and use a restroom and wash their hands, and have their trash taken … out of the neighborhood might be very beneficial,” she said.

The appeal is among the latest developments in what has become a messy and high-profile tug-of-war in city government.

After months of debate, a divided City Council voted in June to make safe outdoor spaces legal.

The city’s Planning Department opened applications in late July. Dawn Legacy Pointe filed the first application and remains the only group so far to earn Planning Department approval. Two more applications are currently under review and two others have been denied, according to the city’s website.

But, on Monday – led by Councilor Brook Bassan’s change of heart – the council passed legislation barring the city from accepting or approving any safe outdoor space applications until next August unless the council acts before then on a bill that would remove safe outdoor spaces from the zoning code. While the council has in previous moratoriums added language to specifically exempt active applications, this moratorium specifically includes pending applications.

The moratorium has yet to take effect. Mayor Tim Keller could still challenge it with a veto, potentially blocking it, or at least delaying implementation until September. Keller has not said how he plans to proceed, though his administration has supported safe outdoor spaces. That includes signing a license agreement with Dawn Legacy Pointe to locate its project on city land.

“Until the law changes,” the city Planning Department will continue reviewing and processing safe outdoor space applications, a spokesman said.

That could prove meaningful.

Even if the city ultimately bans safe outdoor spaces, those approved while they are a legal land use would be grandfathered in.

The Dawn Legacy Pointe appeal now heads to a land-use hearing officer, who has 30 days after receiving the file to schedule a hearing on the case. The LUHO makes recommendations to the council, which is the final decision-maker in the city’s process. The mayor has no say in such appeals, though the parties could appeal in court.

A city spokesperson said the pending appeal limits activity on the site.

“Mr. Day is aware that any purchase or physical improvements made to the land cannot be done until the appeal has reached resolution,” city spokeswoman Katie Simon said in an email to the Journal.

Day said he believes the Dawn Legacy Pointe application met all the needed criteria and that he will continue working on the project, though he will not make any physical improvements.

Dawn Legacy Pointe also will continue accepting applications for potential residents – Good said about 40 people already have applied – and is even looking to hire a staff person.

“We may as well have all our ducks in a row for the minute we can do it,” she said.