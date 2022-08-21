Monsoons cause flooding, strand drivers between Roswell and Vaughn

New Mexico State Police said several vehicles are stranded along N.M. 285 Saturday night as authorities shut down the road due to flooding.
The agency said on Twitter that the flooding is affecting travel between Roswell and Vaughn.
“Several vehicles have been stranded between mileposts 138 and 139,” State Police said. “Motorists should plan alternate routes and never drive through standing water.”
