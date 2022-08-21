Charter school goes remote after 2 weeks of classes

It was bound to happen eventually.

After only two weeks of the new school year, Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School had to send students home for remote learning.

The charter school near Paseo del Norte and Jefferson shifted to remote learning on Aug. 16 after 28 – or about 3% – of students and staff were deemed the day before to have been infectious from COVID-19 over a 14-day period.

The school, Executive Director John Binnert told the Journal, has over 750 students.

“There wasn’t really a choice,” he said. “I sit in that frustration with all of our parents and our students that this is not what we really want. We don’t want to be in remote learning, we don’t think this is the best thing.”

For the 2022-23 school year, the state Public Education Department made staff testing, social distancing, test-to-stay programs and quarantine requirements local district or charter school decisions.

However, Binnert said Cottonwood’s COVID-19 plan, which sends the school into remote learning for at least five calendar days when 3% of the school is infectious, largely remained in effect.

The school’s governing council will likely adjust COVID-19 policy this coming Tuesday, Binnert said, after nearly 800 school community members responded to a survey asking for feedback on the school’s COVID-19 practices.

Many people responding to the survey, Binnert said, were willing to go remote, but questioned when it should happen.

“Three percent is too low,” Binnert said. “It will be something higher than that 3% over a 14-day period. We haven’t figured out what that number is yet.”

School leadership, he said, will also take a look at how many days Cottonwood will go remote, if that needs to happen.

“Going remote on our own is the penultimate strategy to reducing spread,” he said. “Being forced to go remote by the Department of Health would be the ultimate, final strategy.”

Cottonwood will reopen to students Monday, Binnert said.