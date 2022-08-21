 Charter school goes remote after 2 weeks of classes - Albuquerque Journal

Charter school goes remote after 2 weeks of classes

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School came under fire after seniors voted for "Prom-munism" as a prom theme, which critics interpret as glorifying communism
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It was bound to happen eventually.

After only two weeks of the new school year, Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School had to send students home for remote learning.

The charter school near Paseo del Norte and Jefferson shifted to remote learning on Aug. 16 after 28 – or about 3% – of students and staff were deemed the day before to have been infectious from COVID-19 over a 14-day period.

The school, Executive Director John Binnert told the Journal, has over 750 students.

“There wasn’t really a choice,” he said. “I sit in that frustration with all of our parents and our students that this is not what we really want. We don’t want to be in remote learning, we don’t think this is the best thing.”

For the 2022-23 school year, the state Public Education Department made staff testing, social distancing, test-to-stay programs and quarantine requirements local district or charter school decisions.

However, Binnert said Cottonwood’s COVID-19 plan, which sends the school into remote learning for at least five calendar days when 3% of the school is infectious, largely remained in effect.

The school’s governing council will likely adjust COVID-19 policy this coming Tuesday, Binnert said, after nearly 800 school community members responded to a survey asking for feedback on the school’s COVID-19 practices.

Many people responding to the survey, Binnert said, were willing to go remote, but questioned when it should happen.

“Three percent is too low,” Binnert said. “It will be something higher than that 3% over a 14-day period. We haven’t figured out what that number is yet.”

School leadership, he said, will also take a look at how many days Cottonwood will go remote, if that needs to happen.

“Going remote on our own is the penultimate strategy to reducing spread,” he said. “Being forced to go remote by the Department of Health would be the ultimate, final strategy.”

Cottonwood will reopen to students Monday, Binnert said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Charter school goes remote after 2 weeks of classes

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Charter school goes remote after 2 weeks of classes
ABQnews Seeker
Decision was made after 28, or ... Decision was made after 28, or 3%, of students and staff were deemed infectious from COVID over a 14-day period
2
Appeal targets first approved safe outdoor space
ABQnews Seeker
Neighborhood association alleges the city did ... Neighborhood association alleges the city did not follow procedure
3
'It is important to know why'
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ Muslim community is looking for ... ABQ Muslim community is looking for answers
4
'They're behind, perpetually': APS battles absenteeism
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 43% of students considered chronically ... Nearly 43% of students considered chronically absent last school year
5
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spectacular predators face threats from wind ... Spectacular predators face threats from wind turbines, illegal shootings, poisoning and
6
No amount of rain can stop 100 years of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands came out for opening day ... Thousands came out for opening day of the two-day Santa Fe Indian Market as the event celebrated its centenary
7
UNM develops permanent sealant for leaky oil wells
ABQnews Seeker
New product being marketed through ABQ-based ... New product being marketed through ABQ-based startup
8
Man fatally shot at apartments in Uptown area
ABQnews Seeker
Several people were detained briefly and ... Several people were detained briefly and the investigation continues
9
Monsoons cause flooding, strand drivers on US 285 between ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police said several ... New Mexico State Police said several vehicles are stranded along State Road 285 Saturday night as authorities shut down the road due to flooding. ...