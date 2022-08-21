Trejo hits third grand slam of season, Isotopes win

In Tacoma, Washington, for the second consecutive night, SS Alan Trejo hit a pair of home runs, including an eighth inning grand slam (his third grand slam of the season), leading the Isotopes to a 6-2 road win over Tacoma.

Trejo was 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs and a double to go along with his two homers, numbers 14 and 15 on the season.

Albuquerque got five scoreless innings from starter Chad Kuhl, who got the win.

TOPES SUNDAY: At Tacoma, 2:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Riley Smith (4-5, 7.22) vs. Rainiers RHP Chris Mazza (4-3, 6.63)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.

