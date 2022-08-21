 IATSE 480 to host first Film & TV Expo on Aug. 28 - Albuquerque Journal

IATSE 480 to host first Film & TV Expo on Aug. 28

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

After months of being shut down, the New Mexico film industry is scheduled to resume, with COVID-safe practices. Above, Steven Bauer and Michael Mando during filming of the fifth season of “Better Call Saul.” (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

The film industry is booming in New Mexico.

In July, the state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for fiscal year 2022, which is an increase of $228.9 million over fiscal year 2021.

New Mexico’s film incentives continue to be a gold standard in the industry.

Tax incentives include a 25% to 35% production tax credit for film, TV, commercials, documentaries, music videos, video games, animation, postproduction and more.

This is why the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) 480 is teaming up with Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Teamsters 492, IATSE Locals 423 (stagecraft), 800 (art directors) and others for the inaugural Film & TV Expo.

The event will be held from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Local 480 Training Center, 8430 Washington Pl. NE. The event is free and open to the public.

The expo open house will include a demonstration set, basecamp tours, and hands-on activities for the public to experience the expertise and artistry

of New Mexico filmmakers.

“With the Expo, we are throwing open the doors to the film industry,” said Rebecca “Puck” Stair, President of IATSE Local 480. “We are offering a unique behind-the-scenes opportunity to meet the technicians who make movies magic, and maybe try a little moviemaking yourself. Everyone is welcome!”

Stair said there will film offices from around New Mexico, as well as a number of film schools at the expo for educational purposes.

There will be casting directors on site as well.

Stair said while the majority of the expo takes place outside, masks are required while observing the indoor demonstration set.

