She Wants Revenge to perform in ABQ on Aug. 23

Justin Warfield is on the road again.

He has a day off in Portland, Oregon — but it’s only a day of from performing.

“I’ll be the tour manager and doing laundry while handling the tour business,” Warfield says. “Then I’ll talk to my family and get some food. It’ll be a nice day.”

Warfield is one-half of the alternative band She Wants Revenge. After a hiatus, the band is back on tour and will make a stop at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sunshine Theater in Downtown Albuquerque.

In the last two months, Warfield and Adam Bravin have been traveling the country on tour.

“Being without live music for such a long stretch during the pandemic was devastating not only as a fan, but also as a musician,” he states. “When it was finally safe enough to unmask and play with friends in a rehearsal room, it was amazing, but it still wasn’t the same as the unpredictability and energy of a real show.”

Warfield says it’s been amazing to be out with Bravin and playing together on stage again.

“I’m comfortable on the road,” he says. “The tour is running smoothly and I get to focus on planning and prepping the release of my solo work.”

Warfield continues to make solo music — a practice he’s done his adult life.

“I was putting out records of my own stuff as I felt I needed to,” he says. “In 2013, I put out a hip-hop mixtape. It leaked and it exists on my Soundcloud. I didn’t publicize it. It wasn’t something I needed to do at the time. Today, I’m pretty proud of it.”

Warfield and Bravin took a break from She Wants Revenge for a few years.

The duo have reunited and worked out a lot of their issues together.

With a setlist planned to keep both new and longtime fans happy, the band is rejuvenated and ready to bring their audience back up on their feet.

“Adam and I made individual lists of what we’d most like to play live, and they were actually quite similar,” Warfield says. “The songs we may pull out on any given night are personal favorites, what we feel reflects our headspace and musical taste at the moment, and obviously the hits, though it sounds funny to say that.”

SHE WANTS REVENGE

With D’Arcy

WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23

WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $22 general admission, plus fees at holdmyticket.com