Aidan Thomas stays course, holds off Payne for City title

For 16 holes Sunday at Los Altos Golf Course, Aidan Thomas glided through the 81st Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Championship blissfully unaware of Shaun Payne one group ahead.

Thomas, a St. Pius alum who plays at New Mexico State, entered the final round playing alongside fellow frontrunners Grady Cox and Neil Parasher in the tournament’s final threesome.

“I wasn’t really thinking about Shaun until I heard about how he was playing on hole 16,” Thomas admitted. “So, I was just kind of playing against my partners, Brady and Neil. I was pouring it on them. I was making birdie after birdie. They weren’t making anything, so I was kind of cruising for the most part, playing good, steady golf.”

Meanwhile Payne, who entered the day at 4-under, two strokes behind Thomas and Cox, and a stroke back of Parasher, was lighting up the course, especially holes 14-16, which he played in 5-under with two eagles and a birdie. At that point, Thomas and Payne were tied at 13-under.

And all of sudden Thomas faced a critical putt on No. 16 himself, a 10-footer that he drained to regain his lead. He followed that up with a ridiculous, 35-foot, wide-breaking putt on 17 to gain a two-stroke advantage that Thomas needed as he bogeyed 18.

“My only blemish of the day,” Thomas said of the final-hole bogey. “It didn’t really matter now that we’re all said and done.”

His 14-under 202 was good for a 1-stroke win over Payne, a local sales rep who didn’t even pick up his first set of clubs until he was 21, 20 years ago. Recent Albuquerque Academy grad Neil Parasher shot a final round 69 to finish at 8-under and Cox, a home-schooled junior who plays for Belen High, finished with an even round to close at 6-under.

“At 17, that’s the only time that I felt pressure during the tournament,” Thomas said, “Hole 17 on my second shot, I had heard what Shaun was doing ahead of me and I thought, Okay, well, I got to keep it steady and make pars and force him to make birdies.”

It didn’t hurt, and actually became quite important when he added some pressure with his clutch putt on the hole.

“On 17, I was able to drain in a 35-footer, left to right that broke about three feet,” Thomas said. “It was the prefect putt. That was the one that clinched it.”

Still, he had some work to do on the closing hole as his tee shot drifted left into the beach framed by several cottonwoods.

“There was a little opening and I knew I could get it low enough and I could get it running near the green if not the back of the green,” he said. “I knew it was the best shot to hit at that point.”

Indeed, the low, hard roller bounced and wormed its way on to the green, where all he had to do was get home in three putts from about 25 feet out.

“I thought maybe if I could make birdie on 18, I might be there with him, but these guys, the college kids are so good,” Payne said. “They don’t let a lot go. They don’t lose a lot of strokes once they’re ahead. If he earns it, he earns it. He played well enough to win and I played well enough to take second place. That’s why it’s a three-day tournament.”

The result was Payne’s best at City Championship, but it has whetted his appetite for more.

“I love competing with these guys,” he said. “These are the best golfers around. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But competition, if you can find it, it’s a good thing. Plus, I’d like to have my name on that damn trophy one day and I’m running out of good years.”

As for Thomas, he’s added another of New Mexico’s top tournaments to his collection, alongside the William H. Tucker college tournament (at the UNM Championship Golf Course) and the Sun Country New Mexico/West-Texas amateur (at Painted Dunes Golf Course in El Paso).

“It’s definitely one I’ve wanted to win in New Mexico,” he said of the City Championship. “I’m playing in the New Mexico Open in September. If I win that, I’ve pretty much won every big tournament in New Mexico. That’s definitely a good goal to have.”

(RESULTS)