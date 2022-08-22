Police ID second suspect in Sunday slaying

Aug. 20–CLOVIS — Police on Thursday identified a second suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jessie Villanes-Lerma, 16, last Sunday night.

Deionte Fannin, 29, of Clovis has been identified as 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock’s accomplice, according to a news release from Clovis Police Lt. Trevor Thron.

Whitlock and Fannin were both at large going into the weekend, officials said.

Both Whitlock and Fannin have active warrants for their arrest in connection to the shooting, which includes murder, aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and larceny of a firearm, the release stated.

Camera footage from inside the apartment at 401 N. Sycamore St. shows Whitlock and Fannin forcing their way into the apartment after the door was opened by resident Robert Reboe. A struggle followed between Reboe and the intruders, then Villanes-Lerma went into the living room to help Reboe. Whitlock can be seen shoving Villanes-Lerma to the ground and shooting him, court records show.

Thron said Villanes-Lerma was in the apartment because Reboe had been allowing him to live there for the past month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

