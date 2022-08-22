Edwards nets hat trick for UNM women’s soccer 1st win of season

Senior Jadyn Edwards went for a career-high seven points with a hat trick in the first half and one assist to lead the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team to its first win of the season, a 4-2 victory over Cal State Bakersfield in Sunday’s finale of the Lobo Invitational at the UNM Soccer Complex.

Edwards was credited for an assist on UNM’s final goal from Leilani Baker that put the Lobos (1-1) up 4-0 in the 60th minute. Baker also had an assist, while Mercedes Morris had a pair of assists in her collegiate debut.

The Lobos took an early lead in the seventh minute as Edwards notched the team’s first goal of the season. After winning a ball in midfield, she dribbled to 30 yards out before firing a shot into the upper corner to give UNM a 1-0 lead. Edwards doubled the lead in the 32nd minute as she received a ball from Baker at the top of the 18, beat a defender and slotted home a shot past the keeper to give UNM a 2-0 advantage. Edwards completed her first-half hat trick in the 37th minute as Morris found Edwards at the top of the box, who one-timed in her third goal of the afternoon.

The Lobos extended the lead to 4-0 in the 60th minute as Baker tapped in a Morris pass from inside the six-yard box for her first goal of the season.

The Lobos outshot the Roadrunners 23-16 and had a 6-3 corner-kick advantage. Alli Davis made six saves in goal for UNM to record her first collegiate victory. CSUB dropped to 1-1.

No. 6 Rutgers, who edged the Lobos 1-0 on Thursday, captured the Lobo Invitational title after a 5-1 win over UNLV in Sunday’s other game.

“I am proud of our team,” UNM coach Heather Dyche said in a press release. “I thought we got everything we wanted out of an opening weekend. Today was a bit of an adjustment to come off of a Rutgers game we had been preparing for all offseason. We were a little slow at times, but that happens early in the season because you are not quite game-fit yet. We put four goals away against a good team that beat a conference opponent on Thursday. That’s a good win. We got a lot of big minutes from players who hadn’t played before and we can take a lot away from this weekend.”

The Lobos play at Texas Tech on Thursday. They return home on Sept. 1 against Portland State.