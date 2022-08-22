 Isotopes fail to clinch road series in Tacoma - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes fail to clinch road series in Tacoma

By Journal staff and wire reports

Five Tacoma batters had multi-hit games and 1B Drew Ellis hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 9th inning to lead the Rainiers to a 9-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday night at Cheney Stadium, salvaging a split in their six-game series.

Albuquerque 1B Mike Toglia had tied the game at 8-all in the top of the ninth with a two-out RBI double.

The Isotopes had been looking for their first series win on the road this season.

MONDAY: League wide day off.

NOTES: The blows save by Jordan Sheffield for the Topes on Sunday was the team’s 24th of the season, second most in the PCL.

TRANSACTIONS: The parent club Colorado Rockies reinstated catcher Elias Diaz from the injured list and optioned catcher Dom Nuñez back to Albuquerque.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Rainiers 9, Isotopes 8

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League

Isotopes fail to clinch road series in Tacoma
