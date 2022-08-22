Woman shot and killed near Central and 2nd Street, area roads closed

Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at around 1:15 a.m. Monday when they saw a man shoot and kill a woman, Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said.

Responding officers “literally witnessed the shooting and were unable to take the subject into custody,” Medina said, adding that offenders are becoming “more and more brazen with officers.”

During the incident, at least one officer discharged their firearm at least once; however, no one was struck by the gunfire, a news release states.

Officers were unable to discharge any other rounds, due to the size of the crowd on scene, Medina said. “The offender did flee,” he added.

Medina said this is the 11th officer-involved shooting of the year.

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, Central was closed between 3rd Street and 4th Street, a release states. In addition, no traffic can pass north to south between Copper and Silver. Amy Biehl High School is only accessible from Gold, the release says.