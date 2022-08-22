Arizona police shoot suspect in Albuquerque Uptown shooting

A man who Albuquerque police have identified as the suspect in the Saturday shooting near Uptown has been shot by Arizona police, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department.

“The suspect, Kevin McKinney, was shot and transported to a local hospital in Arizona for treatment,” the release states. “McKinney, 36, is accused of murdering a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. after a dispute related to an attempted firearm purchase.”

According to a Criminal Complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, McKinney is charged with an open count of murder after allegedly shooting and killing Corey Langford at 6250 Indian School NE. The complaint says Langford was shot in his chest while sitting in a vehicle. He was pronounced deceased after being taken to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital by a friend.

“Detectives learned McKinney was engaged in a multi-state crime spree in which he stole a gun during a burglary that was later used to kill the victim,” the release states.

According to the complaint, Albuquerque police tracked McKinney to Arizona using cell phone ping data. “The ping updates received … indicated the location of Kevin McKinney was in the area of Show Low, Arizona, moving toward Mesa, Arizona,” the complaint states.

Albuquerque police notified law enforcement agencies in Arizona that McKinney could be heading to Mesa, Arizona, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email. “Marshals Service tracked down McKinney and were preparing to detain him when the officer-involved shooting occurred,” Gallegos wrote.