Miles Kendrick named Lobos’ starting QB

Senior transfer Miles Kendrick (Kansas) has been named the starting quarterback for the University of New Mexico, coach Danny Gonzales said.

Kendrick, who sat out the spring due to a leg injury sustained in November with the Jayhawks, picked up his game over the past week and is slated to start in the Lobos’ season opener against Maine, Sept. 3 at University Stadium.

Kendrick, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound 23-year-old from Morgan Hill, Calif., logged four starts in 17 career games at Kansas, throwing for 853 yards and nine touchdowns on 96-for-157 (61.1%) passing. He was picked off six times. He rushed for 101 yards on 71 attempts with one touchdown. He threw for a career-high 166 yards and two touchdowns against TCU in 2020.

He beat out redshirt freshman CJ Montes and sophomore transfer Justin Holaday (Fresno City College) during the Lobos’ preseason camp that ended on Saturday. Montes has one start in Division I, a nightmarish loss to Colorado State last season. Holaday, just as Montes and Kendrick, has above-average running ability.

UNM also went the transfer quarterback route last season when they went 3-9 and Terry Wilson came from Kentucky and started the first six games before sustaining a season-ending elbow injury. The Lobos believe they have a better offensive line this season.