 Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December - Albuquerque Journal

Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime.”

Fauci became the face of the government response to COVID-19 as it hit in early 2020, with frequent appearances on television news and at daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-President Donald Trump. But as the pandemic deepened, Fauci fell out of favor with Trump and his officials when his urgings of continued public caution clashed with the former president’s desire to return to normalcy and to promote unproven therapies for the virus.

Fauci found himself marginalized by the Trump administration, increasingly kept out of major decisions about the federal response, but he continued to speak out publicly in media interviews, advocating social distancing and face coverings in public settings before the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

He was also the subject of political attacks and death threats and was granted a security detail for his protection.

When Biden won the White House, he asked Fauci to stay on in his administration in an elevated capacity. The president praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

Fauci said despite retiring from federal service he planned to continue working. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats,” he said.

Home » News » Nation » Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Woman shot and killed near Central and 2nd Street, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police were responding to a ... Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at around 1:15 a.m. Monday when they saw a man ...
2
Back on campus
ABQnews Seeker
Returning UNM students excited 'to see ... Returning UNM students excited 'to see this many faces'
3
Arizona police shoot suspect in Albuquerque Uptown shooting
Albuquerque News
A man who Albuquerque police have ... A man who Albuquerque police have identified as the suspect in the Saturday shooting near Uptown has been shot by Arizona police, according to ...
4
UNM dental technology could shake up industry
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ startup to market magnetic anti-bacterial ... ABQ startup to market magnetic anti-bacterial toothpaste, toothbrush
5
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire 100% contained
ABQnews Seeker
The fire reached 341,735 acres The fire reached 341,735 acres
6
USS Albuquerque 'sails' once more into city
ABQnews Seeker
Los Angeles class submarine completed 21 ... Los Angeles class submarine completed 21 deployments, sailed in every ocean
7
Pedestrian killed in crash; driver arrested
ABQnews Seeker
Man walking on a sidewalk near ... Man walking on a sidewalk near Old Town was struck by suspected drunken driver
8
Inquiring minds asked: A speed round of road Q&As
ABQnews Seeker
You asked; city and state experts ... You asked; city and state experts answered
9
ABQ's Muslim community seeks answers after killings, arrests
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ Muslim community is looking for ... ABQ Muslim community is looking for answers
10
IATSE 480 to host first Film & TV Expo ...
ABQnews Seeker
The film industry is booming in ... The film industry is booming in New Mexico. In July, the state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for ...