Cannon Airman killed in motorcycle crash

An Airman assigned to Cannon Air Force Base died Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr, who was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, died in Portales, according to Cannon officials. He was 23 years old, according to a Cannon official.

Carr was an aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice, said U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group commander.

Seibert said Carr was hard-working and had a wife and daughter.

“He was full of energy, loved to chat with people, and was always willing to help others in need,” Seibert said in a news release.

Details surrounding the death are still being investigated by the Portales Police Department, according to the Air Force.

“We are mourning Brendan’s passing as members of his Air Force family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with those who knew and loved him. We are committed to taking care of his family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected get the support they need during this tragic time.”