New Mexico Arts awards nearly $1.1M to state organizations

Arts and culture is a driving force in New Mexico.

On Monday, New Mexico Arts announced nearly $1.1 million in grants to 178 organizations and eight folk arts apprenticeships.

According to New Mexico Arts, the funding will provide arts programming and services in 25 New Mexico counties; support jobs in the creative sector, including independent contract artists, arts administrators, and arts educators across the state; and ensure that New Mexicans have access to the arts in their communities.

“We are delighted to provide funding support for New Mexico’s creative sector,” said Anna Blyth, New Mexico Arts grants administrator.

Blyth said the state arts agency’s continued investments in New Mexico arts organizations on all different levels — from major cultural organizations to small organizations serving rural communities.

The support is to ensure that New Mexico cultural organizations can continue their vital work and support creative workers, Blyth said.

Clovis Community College (CCC) is one of the grantees. The educational institution is planning to use its $7,133 grant to continue bringing performing arts to the eastern New Mexico community it serves, through the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the performing arts after a two-year hiatus,” said Christy Mendoza, CCC Cultural Arts Series director.

Mendoza said the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series uses a unifying theme, “Bringing the World to You,” to emphasize a multicultural approach to programming.

The series plans to present seven public performances in both Marshall Auditorium, a 1,450-seat theater managed by Clovis Municipal Schools, and its newest venue, the Norman & Vi Petty Performing Arts Center, a historic downtown 450 seat theater donated to CCC in 2003.

In addition, it will present about three educational & community outreach activities with Clovis Municipal Schools.

“We began our program more than 20 years ago with outreach as our main goal,” Mendoza said. “We realized that art grows through those you affect. We now have young people who have grown up with this series. We impact young minds and keep older ones fresh and engaged.”

Bernalillo County topped the list with 61 organizations awarded $362,240. Meanwhile, Santa Fe County has 52 organizations with a total of $321,790.

And Taos County has 16 organizations getting a total $101,662 in grants.

The cultural investments are funded through New Mexico’s general fund, with federal matching funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.