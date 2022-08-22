ABQ avionics firm announces plans to go public

Albuquerque-based Aspen Avionics could soon go public on a U.S. stock exchange through its parent firm, AIRO Group Holdings Inc., which submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

The registration remains confidential for now, and SEC regulations prohibit the company from discussing it, AIRO Group spokesman Dan Johnson told the Journal in an email.

But the company announced the move in an Aug. 15 press release as part of a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the company said. “The registration statement is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”

Aspen Avionics – a homegrown, venture capital-backed firm that launched in 2004 -merged with the AIRO Group in fall 2020, joining five other aerospace companies that now pool their individual strengths to collectively grow their share of commercial and military markets for unmanned aerial systems and aircraft. Together, AIRO Group’s six sister companies now offer comprehensive products and services for the UAS sector, including advanced avionics brought by Aspen, drone and electronic-air-mobility technology, and parts and training for military systems.

Aspen is a pioneer in the global transition from analog systems to digital avionics for small commercial and general aviation aircraft. It developed some of the industry’s first digital flight displays as drop-in replacements for aging mechanical gauges and controls, allowing general and commercial aircraft owners to install modern cockpits at an affordable price.

Aspen’s Evolution Flight Display System, or “glass cockpit,” offers a full suite of real-time data on things like altitude, air speed and weather, plus navigational data to increase a pilot’s situational and terrain awareness with photo-quality moving maps and traffic displays.

Joining the AIRO Group has allowed the company to expand into UAS markets, said Aspen CEO John Uczekaj.

“Joining the AIRO Group has provided quite a boom for us to develop new products and services and broaden our customer base,” Uczekaj told the Journal.

Before merging with the AIRO Group, Aspen had raised nearly $50 million in venture capital, including at least $8 million from the New Mexico State Investment Council through the SIC’s private equity program.

The company topped the Journal’s Flying 40 list of fast-growing technology companies in 2012 after reaching $14.2 million in revenue. It was approaching $20 million prior to the pandemic, but the crash in air travel during the coronavirus sliced away about 25% of the company’s market in 2020, and it’s still recovering from the downturn.

“We haven’t fully recovered our pre-pandemic revenue levels, but we’re steadily climbing back up,” Uczekaj said.

The company currently employs 49 people at a 15,000-square-foot facility at Indian School Road near San Mateo.