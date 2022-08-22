Benjamin Bratt, Natasha Lyonne to film ‘Poker Face’ in ABQ

A new TV series, “Poker Face,” will film one episode in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico State Film Office announced that production will begin principal photography in August.

According to the film office, the TV series is set to film on the Peacock streaming service.

“Poker Face” stars Natasha Lyonne and Benjamin Bratt.

The series is a one-hour mystery that follows a card dealer with an innate ability to tell if a person is lying. The card dealer is on the run from her dangerous former casino-owner employer.

It is directed by Rian Johnson and produced by T Street, Lyonne, and Nora and Lila Zuckerman.

For the one episode, the New Mexico Film Office said the production will employ approximately 300 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 260 New Mexico background talent.

Lyonne is known for the “American Pie” franchise as well as “Orange is the New Black.” Lyonne is the driving force behind the Netflix series, “Russian Doll.”

Bratt is known for his run on the TV series, “Law & Order” and “Modern Family,” as well as the films, “Traffic,” “Coco” and “Miss Congeniality.”